What Brady Prieskorn’s commitment means for Michigan

Michigan’s 2024 class continued to roll today with the commitment of top-100 in-state tight end Brady Prieskorn. This is a huge addition to a class that is stockpiling talent, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

With Prieskorn now in the fold, Michigan has secured its top targets at four positions on offense this cycle: Prieskorn at tight end, five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, four-star running back Jordan Marshall and four-star offensive lineman Andrew Sprague.

Additionally, this means Michigan has fulfilled the promise from this viral picture that Blake Frazier posted following an extremely important recruiting weekend in March that kicked off the run the Wolverines are on right now.

From left to right, the recruits in the jerseys are Prieskorn, Marshall, Davis and Frazier. At the time this was posted, it seemed like a lofty goal to get everyone in that picture eventually committed. It only took a little over a month.

Prieskorn is the second tight end in the class, joining four-star Hogan Hansen. These two will give Michigan a pair of 6-foot-6 receiving threats that have experience both splitting out wide and blocking in-line.

Now, Grant Newsome can shoot for the right third guy to potentially round out the haul. Hiram (GA) four-star Walter Matthews would be the dream and with the way Michigan is recruiting, you can’t count it out.

Importantly, like Sherrone Moore is about to do with the offensive line, Newsome can also start focusing even more on 2025 prospects, which will help set them up well for next cycle.

Finally, landing Prieskorn means one of the top players in Michigan will be staying home. He’s ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the Mitten State for 2024. Fellow Michigan commit, four-star safety Jacob Oden, also falls in the top five of the in-state prospects at No. 4.

When you take into account Michigan landed a quarterback that’s ranked higher than the No. 1 player in the state, CJ Carr, and the No. 5 player, Brandon Davis-Swain, may not even be a take, in-state recruiting looks like it is still healthy.

Overall, Michigan will be pushing for the No. 1 class in the country following the commitment of Prieskorn, as Jerod Smith and Jake Guarnera are also likely to be in the class by the end of the week. This is the level of success on the recruiting trail that was expected after back-to-back Big Ten Championships and College Football Playoff appearances.