Michigan jumps Ohio State, Georgia for #1 ranked 2024 class

After picking up commitments from four-star in-state tight end Brady Prieskorn and four-star defensive lineman Jerod Smith on Tuesday, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines now own the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2024 cycle.

Prieskorn, a top-100 overall player, and Smith, a top-250 prospect, are just two of Michigan’s 14 verbal commits in this recruiting cycle, but they represent a bigger piece of the equation. The Wolverines have been incredible on the recruiting trail for the better part of the last month and a half and are able to show that off now with the highest ranking in the country.

It all started when four-star running back Jordan Marshall committed to the Wolverines over his hometown Ohio State Buckeyes in late March. That was a pivotal shift in what has been a highly successful — albeit very early — 2024 class for the Wolverines, especially considering they beat the Buckeyes head-to-head for a prospect from Ohio.

After Marshall, the commitment floodgates opened. Three-star offensive lineman Ben Roebuck followed his fellow Ohio native Marshall and committed just two days later. And then on the last day of March, the Wolverines picked up their crown jewel of the class in five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis.

The month of April has also been successful for Michigan on the recruiting trail. The Wolverines have picked up commitments from four-star offensive lineman Andrew Sprague, four-star offensive lineman Blake Frazier, and the aforementioned Prieskorn and Smith. And with three-star offensive lineman Jake Guarnera set to announce his commitment on Friday, it’s very possible the Wolverines have another addition before the week is over.

And they certainly won’t be done after that. Michigan is in on several other highly touted prospects in the class, including five-star edge Dylan Stewart, top-50 four-star running back Taylor Tatum, top-100 four-star wide receiver Gatlin Bair, top-100 four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles, four-star Ohio cornerbacks Aaron Scott and Bryce West, four-star wide receiver I’Marion Stewart, four-star edge Darien Mayo, and countless other players in this cycle.

I understand it’s very early and anything can happen in recruiting — and it is unrealistic to expect the Wolverines to keep the No. 1 spot for the entire cycle — but it’s undeniable to ignore what Michigan is doing in this 2024 class. After winning two straight Big Ten championships and making the College Football Playoff twice in a row, more top ranked prospects are giving Michigan a more serious look than ever before under head coach Jim Harbaugh. And with two consecutive Joe Moore Awards, Sherrone Moore is also cooking up one of the best — if not thee best — offensive line haul in the country.

All in all, it’s a great time to be a fan of the Michigan football program, whether it’s mid-October or late April.