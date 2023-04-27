Recruiting Roundup: Michigan looking to seal the deal with third prospect this week

In case you didn’t hear this enough already, the Michigan Wolverines currently hold the top spot in the 2024 class recruiting rankings. Just three months ago, Michigan ended the 2023 cycle with a disappointing haul and much of the conversation surrounding recruiting centered on the perceived inability of the program to adapt to the NIL era. Now, Michigan is on the cusp of a historically good recruiting class — and we are only in April.

Oh, how the times have changed.

Michigan likely won’t finish the cycle in the No. 1 spot, but enjoy the ride while it lasts.

On today’s Recruiting Roundup, we aren’t in the business of counting our chickens before they hatch. There’s still plenty of room for this class to grow, and here are three stories to keep track of amidst all the excitement.

One of Jadyn Davis’ favorite targets discusses official visits

In an article published earlier this week, I discussed the possibility of a trio of Providence Day 2024 recruits joining forces at Michigan and what that reunion could portend for the Wolverines’ offense. That trio, of course, is Jadyn Davis, Channing Goodwin and Jordan Shipp.

Shipp recently outlined his plans for official visits with 247Sports’ Brian Dohn ($). Shipp mentioned North Carolina, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, Georgia and Michigan as the schools he would like to take official visits to. Speaking of Michigan and his high school quarterback Davis, Shipp said:

“It’s the coaches, the players; it’s just the whole school. Just come play with him. Come run with him (Davis). It’s doable. It’s definitely something to look at.”

The Wolverines should be confident the bond with Davis could put them over the top in Shipp’s recruitment. However, he also has deep connections to NC State, as his cousin and close friends play there. As a result, the Wolverines and the Wolfpack are seen as the two main competitors in the race for his commitment.

Will the chemistry he forged with his quarterback en route to a state championship win him over? With official visits around the corner, we may soon find out.

Top OL target to make commitment Friday

Jake Guarnera, a three-star interior offensive line prospect from Florida, recently made my top-five underrated Michigan targets in the 2024 class. He might not be grabbing the recruiting headlines, but he has nabbed the attention of Sherrone Moore. Some even claim the 6-foot4, 290-pound lineman is Michigan’s top choice for the center position in the class.

Pancake after pancake, he has earned offers from Florida, Florida State, Penn State, and, of course, Michigan. The Wolverines are the odds-on favorite to land him when he makes his verbal commitment on Friday at 5 p.m.

If he chooses the Wolverines, they will have five — count ‘em, five — commitments along the offensive line, and it isn’t even May.

Stay tuned to Maize n Brew for what appears to be a slam dunk commitment from one of the most under-appreciated recruits in the nation this cycle.

2 Michigan commits accept invites to All-American, Polynesian Bowls

As top-10 recruits at their respective positions in the 2024 class, four-star offensive lineman Andrew Sprague and four-star tight end Hogan Hansen are poised to have massive careers in the Maize and Blue. But before they suit up for the Wolverines, they will showcase their tremendous potential in nationally televised, invitation-only bowl games.

Sprague, the 6-foot-8, 290-pounder from Kansas City, will be playing in the All-American Bowl. Selection to the game is seen as a definitive mark of elite status, with only a select group of 100 senior prospects picked each year to participate. Fourteen of the past 20 NFL Rookie of the Year winners, 97 Super Bowl Champs, 217 Pro Bowl honorees and 118 NFL first-round draft picks have played in this prestigious event. Famous All-American Bowl alumni include Odell Beckham Jr., Ndamukong Suh, and Trevor Lawrence. As you can see, this is quite an honor.

Hansen, the 10th-best tight end in the class, will take a winter sojourn to the Hawaiian island of O’ahu to participate in the Polynesian Bowl. Amir Herring, a part of Michigan’s 2023 class, participated in the Polynesian Bowl last year.

Sprague and Hansen are at the doorstep of greatness, and Michigan fans will get front-row seats to see their development unfold.