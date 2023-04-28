2024 three-star OL Jake Guarnera commits to Michigan

Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines just added yet another piece to their No. 1 ranked 2024 class, as three-star offensive lineman Jake Guarnera just announced his commitment to the program.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder hails Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Guarnera was offered by the Wolverines last July at the BBQ at the Big House and has visited Ann Arbor a couple times throughout the recruiting process, including most recently in March.

Guarnera narrowed it down to a final five earlier this month, which included Michigan, Florida, Penn State, Rutgers and NC State. 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong put in a Crystal Ball for Michigan the day before he announced his top list, and more predictions came in shortly after, a strong indication the Wolverines led all the way leading up to his commitment.

Despite being from the south, his family does have roots in the Big Ten, as his father was a defensive lineman for Rutgers in the ‘90s.

Guarnera is also an accomplished track and field athlete, as he was the district champion and a regional qualifier his sophomore season in the shot put.

Andrew Ivins of 247Sports evaluated Guarnera and had this to say:

A promising offensive line prospect that blends technique, feel, and power all together. Has spent much of his prep career protecting the corner, but body type and skill set suggests that he’ll probably play his best football on the inside. Measured roughly 6-foot-4, 285 pounds spring before senior season. Doesn’t carry much bad weight, which in turn makes him an effective puller as he can quickly get lateral and move people out of the way. Consistently wins with heavy hands and a robust upper half. Also will finish off assignments by rolling his hips. However, will need to keep improving in pass pro if he’s going to reach his full potential. Should be viewed as a multi-year starter in the middle that might be able to hold things down on the outside in a pinch. Will likely need some time to get adjusted to the college game, but has the makeup of a trench player that will find success in a variety of different run-blocking schemes.

With Guarnera — a center prospect for Michigan — now onboard, the Wolverines have five committed prospects along the offensive line in the 2024 class. He joins four-star tackle Andrew Sprague, four-star guard Luke Hamilton, four-star tackle/guard Blake Frazier and three-star tackle Ben Roebuck.

Remaining offensive line prospects for Michigan in this recruiting cycle include four-star Bennett Warren, four-star Max Anderson, four-star Michael Uini, four-star DeAndre Carter and four-star Brandon Baker.

Guarnera is ranked No. 457 overall on 247Sports’ composite. He’s also the No. 28 interior offensive lineman and the No. 69 player from the state of Florida. You can check out some of his junior year highlights down below.