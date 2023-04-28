Former Louisville K James Turner commits to Michigan

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have found a kicker to compete for the starting job this upcoming season, as they just landed former Louisville Cardinal James Turner out of the transfer portal.

Thankful for my time at Louisville the last 4 years.



Excited for this opportunity at the University of Michigan. GO BLUE! @UMichFootball — James Turner (@jamesturner004) April 28, 2023

The veteran kicker hails from Saline and had a solid season for the Cardinal in 2022, converting 20-of-22 field goals (90.91%, a school record for field goal percentage in a single season). Over the last three seasons, Turner made 47-of-59 field goals with a career-long of 50 yards. He made 124 extra points during his four-year career in the ACC.

Before Turner’s commitment, kicker was a question mark heading into the 2023 season for the Wolverines. Tommy Doman seems locked in to handle the punting duties, so he doesn’t appear to be an option at kicker anymore. Michigan likely would have either turned to true freshman Adam Samaha — who is not an early enrollee and will be in Ann Arbor this summer — or walk-on Charlie Mentzer. Now with Turner in the fold, it seems likely he will take over for 2023 before handing over the keys to Samaha.

Stay tuned for more transfer portal news on Maize n Brew.