2024 five-star WR Ryan Wingo locks in official visit to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines are looking for their first commitment at the wide receiver position in the 2024 class to pair up with five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, four-star running back Jordan Marshall and four-star tight end Brady Prieskorn. With a handful of solid options, Jim Harbaugh is bound to get a few onboard at some point in this cycle.

One of the elite options who hasn’t been talked a whole lot regarding Michigan is five-star Ryan Wingo. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder from Saint Louis, Missouri unofficially visited Ann Arbor this past fall and will be back in the very near future, as On3 reported he will be taking an official visit to Michigan the weekend of June 9.

5-star WR Ryan Wingo has locked in four official visits in June ✈️



As you can see, he also has official visits set for Georgia (June 2), Texas (June 16) and Missouri (June 23). It is also anticipated that Tennessee, which has been surging in this recruitment lately, will also receive an official visit.

247Sports’ Allen Trieu scouted Wingo last August and compared him to a former Michigan Wolverine: Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Track background that includes a 10.55 in the 100-meter dash as a sophomore and a 21.31 200. Comes from a running back family but has the speed and pass-catching ability to play receiver or see a hybrid role in college. And has a leaner, high-cut build where he can play receiver but could also still motion into the backfield and be handed the ball some. Not only has track speed but has some wiggle, although he runs by defenders more than he makes them miss in a phone booth. That twitch can be seen as a route-runner also. Catches the ball well away from his frame and tracks it well over the shoulder. Is a good route runner currently but can still continue to add more craft and diversify his route tree as he gets older. Dangerous return man who can continue being a kick returner in college. Not the kind of player that has to be put in a box — he is an offensive threat and scoreboard changer at the next level no matter how he touches the ball. Likely a future high draft choice with his combination of size, verified speed and versatility.

Look — it’d be false to say the Wolverines have a great shot in this recruitment. In fact, I’d venture to say they have a lot — and I mean a lot — of work to do. Wingo told On3 that production at the wide receiver position is important in his recruitment; if you haven’t noticed lately, there hasn’t been a ton of that at Michigan. Throw in the fact he has visited Missouri, Tennessee and Georgia multiple times, and it really seems like this recruitment has an SEC flavor to it.

But you have to give credit to Ron Bellamy, though — he has been putting in the work and effort to make this official visit happen in the first place. The Wolverines will certainly roll out the red carpet for him the weekend of June 9 and see how it goes from there.

If Wingo doesn’t work out, the Wolverines are still recruiting highly talented players at the position like four-star Gatlin Bair, four-star I’Marion Stewart, four-star Jordan Shipp, four-star Bredell Richardson, three-star Elijah Moore and three-star legacy Channing Goodwin, to name a handful.

Wingo is ranked No. 22 overall on the 247Sports composite in the 2024 class. He’s also the No. 2 player from Missouri and No. 5 wide receiver. Two Crystal Ball predictions are in for the Georgia Bulldogs.