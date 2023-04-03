Recapping everything from 2024 five-star QB Jadyn Davis committing to Michigan

If you were out of town on spring break this past weekend, you may have missed the biggest commitment of the 2024 cycle for the Michigan Wolverines — five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis.

The 6-foot-0.5, 200-pounder from Charlotte, North Carolina chose the Wolverines over UNC, Clemson, Tennessee and Ohio State on Friday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterbacks Kirk Campbell now have their leader for the recruiting cycle and can now focus on top targets at other positions.

Here’s everything you may have missed this past Friday.

The commitment

It was a special moment for Davis and his family, as he was live on SportsCenter in his high school gymnasium. He got emotional towards the end of his speech and clearly spoke from his heart when he announced his commitment to Michigan.

Scouting report

Davis has flew flaws in his game, and his high level of talent should be able to keep Michigan towards the top of the college football world once J.J. McCarthy heads to the NFL. You can read more about Davis’ skillset in this scouting report written by Maize n Brew recruiting contributor Jon Simmons.

The impact

Discussing the commitment

Von Lozon and Jon Simmons hopped on a breaking news podcast to talk about Davis’ commitment to Michigan, what it means for the class as a whole, what it means for the quarterback room moving forward, and much more.

Social media reacts to the commitment

