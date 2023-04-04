Recruiting Roundup: Two four-star OL have Michigan at the top following Spring Game visit

The Spring Game on Saturday gave Michigan’s coaches another opportunity to showcase their program to a big group of visitors. Following the game, several targets expressed their high interest in the program as Michigan continues to roll on the recruiting trail.

Michigan impresses top target at OT on latest visit

At the top of Michigan’s board at offensive tackle in the 2024 class is Rockhurst (MO) four-star Andrew Sprague, who returned to Ann Arbor for the Spring Game. Following the visit, The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich caught up with Sprague to get his thoughts on how Michigan stands in his recruitment ($).

“The visit went really well,” Sprague said. “The highlight was definitely hanging out with the other commits and recruits. We laughed the whole time. Man, we were all talking just about everything from football to high school to food. I talked to everyone an equal amount really.”

Sprague also enjoyed his time spent with offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore and noticed how his players responded to him.

“Coach Moore is a great dude and great coach,” Sprague said. “His players love him.”

Coming into the visit, there was a chance Sprague could announce a commitment. That didn’t end up happening, but he did reveal Michigan sits “up at the top” for him.

Four-star OT names Michigan his leader after first visit

On an already crowded offensive line board, Michigan can add another name with which it sits in top position in the 2024 class in Fort Bend Christian Academy four-star Bennett Warren. He was not shy in his comments to TMI’s Marich about where Michigan stands in his recruitment following his first trip to Ann Arbor ($).

“It was amazing,” Warren said. “(The main highlights were) being around the coach and really starting to interact with coach Moore. It was great and hanging around the 2024 commits really gave me a sense of what this place is all about.”

Warren added that Michigan sits at the “top of my list” because “being around the actual recruiting class that I would be in is great and especially how well we bonded together.”

Some of Michigan’s commits who helped recruit Warren were Ben Roebuck, Ted Hammond, and Jordan Marshall, who were all at the game too.

“We were all just chilling together and we bonded well. They’re all great people,” Warren said about the group.

Warren continued to say Michigan will get one of his official visits, which he plans to take in June. Texas A&M and Oregon both have a Crystal Ball prediction in for him right now.

Michigan makes a move with top 2025 LB

There were some studs visiting for the Spring Game from the 2025 class as well, including St. Joseph’s Prep (PA) linebacker Anthony Sacca. While he has yet to be ranked by the services, Sacca holds offers from Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, Wisconsin and several others.

Michigan got him on campus for the first time ($) on Saturday and he told 247Sports’ Brian Dohn it was “one of my favorite schools so far that I’ve been to.”

“All of their facilities and recovery areas were top of the line,” Sacca said. “They really invest in the players there. The stadium was huge and I can only imagine what it’s like on a Saturday in the fall.”

While there is still plenty of time left in Sacca’s recruitment, he admitted Michigan will be in it until the end.

“They’ll definitely be a top contender when it comes down to make a decision.”

Sacca is a Penn State legacy as his father, Tony Sacca, played quarterback for the Nittany Lions and was a second round NFL draft pick. That connection makes Penn State the early favorite in this recruitment.