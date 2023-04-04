2024 four-star DL Brandon Davis-Swain puts Michigan in top-five list

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have been placed on the top-five list of 2024 four-star defensive line prospect Brandon Davis-Swain.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder also included USC, Colorado, Purdue and Auburn on his list.

Davis-Swain received his offer from Michigan all the way back in 2020, so he’s been a longtime target for the Wolverines.

Hailing from West Bloomfield, Davis-Swain has been a frequent visitor to Ann Arbor over the last few months. He visited on multiple occasions for gamedays last fall, even though he was committed to Notre Dame at the time.

He doesn’t have any Michigan visits set up just yet for the summer, but he does have one official visit scheduled — Purdue the weekend of June 15. He also just visited USC over the weekend and seems to have formed a tight bond with their coaching staff.

The Wolverines are in on several highly touted defensive linemen in the 2024 class. They already have four-star Ted Hammond and three-star Manuel Beigel committed to the class, and four-star Mason Curtis — while listed as a linebacker — likely will play edge in college. Michigan is also heavily recruiting four-star Brian Robinson, five-star Dylan Stewart, five-star Elijah Rushing, five-star Justin Scott, four-star Marquise Lightfoot, four-star Jordan Thomas and more this cycle.

Davis-Swain is the No. 4 player in the state of Michigan, No. 19 along the defensive line and No. 146 overall on 247Sports’ composite.