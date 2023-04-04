2024 four-star OL Andrew Sprague announces commitment date

The Michigan Wolverines could be in for some stellar news later this week, as 2024 four-star offensive lineman Andrew Sprague has announced he will make his commitment on Friday. It will be announced on his Instagram.

I will be announcing my college decision this Friday on my Instagram. Thank you God for putting me in this position @RockFbRecruits @Hayesfawcett3 https://t.co/ZIckwiWyqv pic.twitter.com/I0YFo5lOBw — Andrew Sprague (@andrewsprague15) April 4, 2023

The 6-foot-8, 290-pounder hails from Kansas City, Missouri and has been a top target at offensive tackle since he was offered by Sherrone Moore in April 2022. He visited for the first time last October for the game against Penn State, then followed that up with an unofficial visit in January. He made another visit this past weekend for the spring game.

Other than Michigan, he also has offers from USC, Notre Dame, LSU, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Wisconsin, Stanford and more.

All four Crystal Ball predictions are in for the Wolverines as of this writing. If he does commit, Michigan’s class will rise from No. 3 to No. 2 overall on 247Sports’ composite.

Sprague is ranked No. 160 overall, No. 9 at offensive tackle and No. 4 in the state of Missouri in the 2024 recruiting cycle.