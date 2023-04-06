Recruiting Roundup: Michigan standing out to three highly talented four-stars

Michigan’s recruiting continues to stay hot and should get even better tomorrow with 2024 four-star offensive lineman Andrew Sprague set to announce his decision. Elsewhere, the Wolverines are making top lists for their targets and still knocking it out of the park on visits.

Four-star TE enjoys returns visit to Ann Arbor

Michigan already has one tight end in the 2024 class but is looking to add up to two more. One of its top targets is Hiram (GA) four-star Walter Matthews, who made a return trip to Ann Arbor last week. Matthews caught up with The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich to recap his experience ($).

“Definitely the highlight was talking to coach (Jim) Harbaugh and getting to know them,” Matthews said. “He just talked about his coaching (background) and about himself.”

When asked what stood out to him, Matthews added, “Probably how many tight ends they use on offense.”

Matthews called Michigan a “top school” and that he plans on returning for an official visit. Getting three top tight ends in the class will be tough but if any program in the country can sell its tight end play, it’s Michigan.

Michigan offers four-star S

Esko (MN) 2024 four-star safety Koi Perich visited Ann Arbor last week but wasn’t offered while on campus. That changed Tuesday when the staff extended him the coveted offer. Perich spoke to TMI’s Marich to give his thoughts on Michigan ($).

“Jay (Harbaugh) called me (Tuesday) morning and gave me the news, so it was a pretty good thing to wake up to,” Perich said. “He said he would get out to Minnesota and come watch a track meet.”

Now that he’s received an offer, Perich plans on making a return trip for an official visit.

“Yeah, in the future, I do plan on coming back,” Perich said. “Yeah, (an official visit is) probably what I’m looking at right now.”

Perich’s other offers include Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Washington and Wisconsin. The Badgers have the sole Crystal Ball right now, but the Michigan offer will change up his recruitment.

Four-star LB includes Michigan in top group

One of the several linebackers Michigan is involved with is 2024 Long Beach Poly (CA) four-star linebacker Dylan Williams, who included Michigan in his list of top seven schools.

BREAKING 4-star LB Dylan Williams has announced his top seven schools: Alabama, Penn State, UCLA, Miami, Michigan, Oregon and Texas.



More from @ChadSimmons_: https://t.co/z2y5PTk8Od pic.twitter.com/a2PjC3wcZ5 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) April 2, 2023

Michigan was joined by Alabama, Miami, Oregon, Penn State, Texas and UCLA. Williams talked to 247Sports’ Greg Biggins about why the Wolverines made the cut ($).

“I have an official visit set for June 10 and I’m really excited to get out there,” Williams said. “I’ve never been to Michigan before but just from talking with the coaches, they wanted me to come for a visit so we locked that in.”

Jay Harbaugh has been recruiting Williams well before Chris Partridge was hired as his new potential position coach.

“(Harbaugh) came down to Poly to see me and we hit it off,” Williams said. “I’ve talked with him for hours and he went over how they develop players and how I would fit in. Chris Partridge is the new LB coach now and he told me they like me a lot and feels I would be able to do great things in their defense. The whole staff is about development, both the player and the person so I’m really looking forward to visiting.”

Williams said he doesn’t have a decision timeline yet, but he does want to take his five official visits. Michigan getting one of the five is big since there won’t be an opportunity for every school in his top group to get one.