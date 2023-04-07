2024 four-star OL Andrew Sprague commits to Michigan

One week after getting their quarterback in the 2024 class, Jim Harbaugh, Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines now have their left tackle of the future, as four-star offensive lineman Andrew Sprague has committed to the program.

The 6-foot-8, 290-pounder hails from Kansas City, Missouri and was offered by the Wolverines back in April 2022. He visited for the first time this past fall for the Penn State game. He also took a visit back in January and followed that up with a visit for the spring game last weekend.

This commitment continues Michigan’s massive momentum on the recruiting trail in the 2024 class. The Wolverines also added the aforementioned five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis on March 31, four-star running back Jordan Marshall on March 21 and three-star offensive lineman Ben Roebuck on March 22.

Sprague also has offers from USC, Oregon, Penn State, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Stanford, LSU, Ole Miss and more.

247Sports’ Allen Trieu evaluated Sprague and compared him to Spencer Brown of the Buffalo Bills:

Prototype tackle frame. Basketball player who showed really good coordination and ability on the court as a sophomore. His junior year in football, he filled in and grew into his body more and started becoming even more of a dominant force. He finishes his blocks and plays with aggression. Has solid bend for a taller guy. Can still continue to work on his footwork and general explosiveness. Has a lot of raw ability and is trending in the right direction judging on the strides made between his sophomore and junior years. Either tackle side is a possibility at this time although right now, he has played more on the left side and is comfortable there.

With the addition of Sprague, the Wolverines now have three offensive linemen committed in 2024, joining four-star Luke Hamilton and the aforementioned Roebuck. Michigan now has the No. 2 ranked class in the nation on 247Sports’ composite.

Sprague is the No. 9 offensive tackle, No. 4 player from Missouri and the No. 160 overall prospect. You can check out some of his junior season highlights down below.