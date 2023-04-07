Remaining 2024 OL targets for Michigan after Andrew Sprague commitment

Earlier today, the Michigan Wolverines picked up a huge commitment from 2024 four-star offensive lineman Andrew Sprague. The Kansas City native chose Michigan over other offers from USC, Notre Dame, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Ole Miss, Wisconsin, Stanford and more.

At 6-foot-8 and 290 pounds, Sprague is likely the left tackle of the future for Michigan. The Wolverines also have two other prospects along the offensive line committed in this class in four-star Luke Hamilton and three-star Ben Roebuck.

The offensive line class for Sherrone Moore is shaping up to be a great one, but there are still targets left on the board. Here is the list of uncommitted offensive line targets the Wolverines have a good shot of landing that they will continue to recruit.

If there is any prospect regardless of position most likely to commit next, it would probably be Frazier, a Michigan legacy who hails from Austin, Texas. He hinted a possible silent commitment it in a recent tweet of a picture of him with a Michigan helmet on when he was much younger. He has also gotten along with Michigan’s other commits/targets on his frequent trips to Ann Arbor. At 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, he can play pretty much anywhere across the offensive line. He is ranked No. 204 overall on the composite.

Listed as a tackle for now on his 247Sports profile, Anderson will more than likely wind up on the interior in college. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder is from Frisco, Texas. With a Crystal Ball already in the Wolverines’ favor, it looks like they may be the one to beat. He is ranked No. 199 overall.

Another Texas native, Uini unofficially visited Ann Arbor back in January. The Wolverines are in his top-10 list along with Alabama, TCU, Florida, Baylor, Texas, Oregon, Georgia, USC and Nebraska. At 6-foot-7, 290 pounds, he is a tackle all the way. Uini is ranked No. 120 overall.

The highest ranked offensive lineman this recruiting cycle, the Wolverines will give it their best with Baker and recruit him even if their class fills up, just because he is that talented of a player. Playing at powerhouse Mater Dei in California, Baker is ranked No. 36 overall. At 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, he could also play either tackle or interior.

A fairly new target for Michigan, Warren (6-foot-7, 315 pounds) was offered back in February and hails from Sugar Land, Texas. He just visited for the spring game and will be back on an official visit in June. He told The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich the Wolverines lead for him following that visit, so we’ll see how his other official visits go. Oregon and Oklahoma are the two other schools to watch for. He’s No. 225 on the composite.

A true wildcard in this class, Brewer is among the more intriguing offensive line targets for Michigan. He is 6-foot-4 and weighs 275 pounds, so he most likely projects to the interior. He was offered by Moore earlier this winter and has visited a couple times already, most recently for the spring game. Hailing from Reading, Pennsylvania, the Penn State Nittany Lions are among the likeliest options for him. He ranks No. 551 overall on the composite.

A four-star recruit, Flynn Jr. has been a longtime target for the Wolverines, being offered back in July 2022. He’s also being recruited by five-star commit Jadyn Davis, who he used to play football with growing up. He also has offers from Georgia, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Penn State, Auburn, LSU, Tennessee and more. He has a commitment date scheduled for Aug. 3 — his birthday — but we’ll see if his timeline gets sped up with all the offensive linemen lining up to play at Michigan. He is being recruited to play center at Michigan.

Standing at 6-foot-3.5 and weighing 290 pounds, the Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida native is being recruited by the Wolverines to play center. Guarnera recently visited Ann Arbor, but Michigan faces some stiff competition from the hometown Florida Gators, who already have him locked in for an official visit the weekend of June 23. North Carolina is also a school heavily recruiting him, as is Penn State, which just hosted him on an unofficial visit earlier this week. He’s ranked No. 551 overall on the composite (yes, he holds the exact same composite rating as Brewer...weird).

Don’t let the No. 917 overall composite ranking fool you, because Altuner is vastly underrated by the recruiting services. He has other really good offers from Florida State, Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Miami, Louisville, Tennessee, Maryland and more, so he is due for a rankings bump. He visited Michigan back in March and is looking to come back this summer. He is 6-foot-2, 290 pounds, and plays at Good Counsel in Maryland, the same school as four-star linebacker target Aaron Chiles. Much like the last two recruits, he is also being recruited by Michigan to play center.

Overall thoughts

With three commits already and so many other targets on the board, I could foresee the Wolverines taking as many as six offensive linemen in the 2024 class.

Getting a bona fide left tackle in Sprague was the utmost importance, so it’s good to have that box checked so early in the cycle. They also have Roebuck — likely the right tackle of the future — committed as well, so any other tackle commits would be gravy at this point.

Hamilton projects to one of the guard spots, so I’d venture to guess Moore wants to pair him up with another guard and a center. The most likely options, in my opinion, are Frazier (who, again, can play pretty much any position) and Anderson. If both Frazier and Anderson commit but Moore also wants a true center prospect, I’d give the slightest of edges to Flynn Jr. as of now.

Of course, this is all subject to change as the class goes on. But spots are filling up fast, so I’d imagine we will see this offensive line class get sorted out sooner rather than later.