The Michigan Wolverines made the top three for one of their main linebacker targets in the 2024 class, Aaron Chiles. Florida and Maryland were the two other programs that made the cut.

Starring in Our Lady of Good Counsel’s defense in Olney, Maryland, Chiles has earned a spot as the nation’s 75th overall prospect and sixth-best linebacker in the ‘24 class. Intelligent, athletic, perceptive and a natural-born leader, Chiles could be a future defensive captain for the Wolverines.

Michigan is the heavy favorite to land the Maryland game-wrecker, adding to the expectation that he will soon be a member of the current number one-rated 2024 class.

Chiles has four crystal balls projecting him to the Maize and Blue, as well as a 93.6% chance of committing to Michigan, according to the On3 prediction machine. Taking these in tandem with the fact that Chiles chose to narrow his selections down to three schools, this potentially foretells a commitment to Michigan could soon be on the horizon.