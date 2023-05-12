2024 three-star LB Cole Sullivan commits to Michigan

Chris Partridge and the Michigan Wolverines have added another piece to their No. 1 ranked 2024 class, as three-star linebacker Cole Sullivan announced his commitment.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder hails from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was personally offered by head coach Jim Harbaugh back in February and quickly got up to Ann Arbor on an unofficial visit in March. Just one month later, he announced a top-five list that featured Michigan, Wisconsin, Stanford, Duke and Notre Dame. You can clearly see he values education, as he has a 4.8 GPA at Central Catholic High School, according to his Twitter.

In 12 games as a junior, Sullivan put up a whopping 117 tackles, two sacks and four pass breakups. And to go along with football, he also plays basketball.

With the addition of Sullivan, the Wolverines now have 17 commitments in the 2024 class.

Sullivan is ranked as the No. 56 linebacker, No. 16 from the state of Pennsylvania and No. 597 overall on 247Sports’ composite. Check out some of his junior year highlights below.