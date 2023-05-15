2024 four-star edge Elias Rudolph puts Michigan on top five list

The Michigan Wolverines have made the top-five for 2024 four-star edge rusher Elias Rudolph.

- Only 5 left and only 1 Home #GianniRudolph pic.twitter.com/TA2ZrXjxP7 — Elias Rudolph (@EliasRudolph6) May 14, 2023

Michigan is joined by Ohio State, Pitt, Penn State and Cincinnati on his top list.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder is originally from Ohio, but now resides in Deerfield Beach, Florida. He was offered by the Wolverines back in April 2022. He took an unofficial visit earlier this winter and has an official visit to Ann Arbor slated for the weekend of June 9.

While the Wolverines have other edge prospects higher in their board — such a five-star Dylan Stewart and four-star Darien Mayo — it’s good to be in solid standing with another highly touted prospect at the position. Mike Elston and Steve Clinkscale are leading the way in this recruitment.

Rudolph is the No. 20 edge, No. 36 player from the state of Florida and No. 230 overall in the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports composite. The lone Crystal Ball prediction is in for the Buckeyes.