Recruiting Roundup: Michigan hands out offers to 2025 four-stars

With 17 commits already in Michigan’s 2024 class, the coaches can shift some attention toward 2025 already. The Wolverines have spent the last few weeks handing out offers to prospects across the country, and are standing out early on for a few.

First visit to Ann Arbor impresses four-star RB

Soon after offering Quince Orchard (MD) 2025 four-star running back Iverson Howard in early April, the Michigan staff was able to get him on campus for a visit last week. The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich talked with Howard following the trip to get his thoughts ($).

“The visit was amazing and I definitely enjoyed the weight training program,” Howard said. “coach Hart and coach (Jim) Harbaugh mainly (talked with me). They told me straight up a lot of good people are produced there and they are definitely going to win games in the future, but take my time and make the right decision.”

Michigan’s NFL production is a major factor standing out to Howard early on.

“I would say the amount of talent that Michigan produces after they leave Michigan because I would like to be in that group of talent that leaves and end up making a lot of money after,” Howard said.

Following the visit, Michigan has put itself squarely in position for Howard moving forward.

“Michigan definitely worked its way up to the top of my board,” he said. “I think of Michigan as a top program and I definitely will be looking more into it.”

There are no Crystal Ball predictions for Howard yet. He also holds offers from Boston College, Georgia, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, Penn State, Pitt, Syracuse, Wisconsin and others.

Michigan offers German top-100 OL

In past cycles, Michigan has done well with international prospects and is looking to continue that in 2025. Last week, the Wolverines offered Rabun Gap-Nacoochee four-star offensive lineman Justin Hasenhuetl, who is originally from Germany. Hasenhuetl spoke with TMI’s Marich to discuss the offer ($).

“I was freaking out and called my mom, who was back in Germany and told her,” Hasenhuetl said. “It means a lot to me already back when I saw the games (on TV), it was just crazy and how loud it was.”

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee is also where Michigan picked up fellow German Marlin Klein a couple of cycles ago. Hasenhuetl is aware of that connection and knows Klein personally.

“Yes, I know him,” Hasenhuetl said. “I played here with him for a year and we are from the same city in Germany and played in the same football club.”

Michigan’s style of play has also caught Hasenhuetl and his family’s attention.

“It is really high,” he said of his U-M interest. “My mom loves Michigan and it is a crazy offensive line school and a crazy school and will be a champ soon.”

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder is ranked as the No. 97 prospect in the country and No. 2 IOL in the 2025 class. There are no Crystal Ball predictions submitted for him yet.

2025 Kansas four-star DL receives Michigan offer

Michigan recently offered 2025 defensive lineman Juju Marks, a four-star from St. Thomas Aquinas (KS). Sherrone Moore’s connections in the state helped him land the offer, Marks told TMI’s Marich ($).

“My trainer Kendrick Harper is good friends with coach Moore and they talked about me together and he gave me coach’s number,” Marks said. “I called him and he offered me. (I was) shocked to be honest. It meant a lot to me.”

The offer has put Michigan near the top of his recruitment already.

“I’m very interested in Michigan,” Marks said. “They’re one of my top schools and honestly I like just about everything.”

Other schools to offer Marks so far are Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, USC and Washington.