Five 2024 edge prospects Michigan could land this summer

One of the greatest strengths for the Michigan Wolverines on defense last season was the impressive depth at the edge position. Without a clear game-breaker besides Mike Morris, “contribution by committee” defined the pass rush. Jaylen Harrell, Braiden McGregor and Derrick Moore used this arrangement to hone their abilities and are poised to have breakout seasons ahead.

Something similar could occur when the 2024 edge targets lace up for the Wolverines in the future, as the class features quite a few monstrous edge players that the Maize and Blue have a great chance to land — possibly as soon this summer. Below is a list of who we think Michigan could get to commit in the next few months.

Brian Robinson

America’s 11th-best edge rusher in the 2024 class has been a heavy Michigan lean for quite some time. The summer months will be critical for Mike Elston, Steve Clinkscale and company to secure Brian Robinson’s commitment.

With momentum in recruiting the state of Ohio, the hope for Michigan fans was he would give his pledge in the springtime. However, the Youngstown native has decided to slow things down and utilize his official visits before making his final decision. Set to take his officials at Michigan, Kentucky and Penn State, June will be a crucial month for him.

As things stand now, Michigan is still the leader, and the June 2 visit to Ann Arbor puts the Wolverines in a prime opportunity to stave off Kentucky and Penn State. As long as other edge targets don’t commit by then and take up a spot, that is.

Darien Mayo

Hailing from the same high school as four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles, Darien Mayo could join his teammate in the winged helmet. Standing at 6-foot-7, Mayo has the build of an elite pass rusher with matching fleetness.

After taking his official visits to Clemson, Ohio State and USC, a trip to Ann Arbor will be his final stop for the four-star Good Counsel prospect. He will be making the trip with the aforementioned Chiles — presenting the Wolverines to lock down the commitments of both highly-coveted defensive playmakers at the same time.

Jacob Smith

Similarly to a Chiles/Mayo combo, the Smith brothers could also be donning the Maize and Blue together.

Jacob Smith, the twin brother of recent blue-chip Michigan defensive line commit Jerod Smith, is a voracious tackler with impeccable vision. The 18th-best edge prospect in the 2024 class also exhibits solid technique, which will only become more fine-tuned with the coaching he will receive at Michigan.

The Smiths are scheduled to officially visit the weekend of June 2, and one can hope that thoughts of playing alongside his brother are what goes through his mind during the trip.

Dominic Nichols

In addition to Mayo, Michigan has a great chance of landing another four-star Maryland edge rusher in Dominic Nichols. Rated as the 31st-best edge rusher in the class, Nichols showcases phenomenal pursuit skills. He has a penchant for making shoestring tackles and running down ball carriers.

The top contenders are Wisconsin, Kentucky and Michigan, with the Wolverines seen as the favorite. If his June 9 official visit goes well, Nichols might be the first on this list to commit.

Dylan Stewart

Unlike the other four recruits on this list, Michigan is considered the underdog in this recruitment, and admittedly, this is a long shot. Dylan Stewart, a five-star and the second-best edge rusher in the 2024 class, already has official visits to Ohio State, South Carolina and Georgia lined up, but don’t count the Wolverines out just yet.

Stewart visited Ann Arbor back in March and was impressed by what he saw, and getting a return visit from the DMV defender could go a long way to put Michigan back in the race for his commitment. Whether the Wolverines can get this on the calendar could be answered in the coming weeks.