Recruiting Roundup: Top RB target envisions future at Michigan

Relationship, relationships, relationships: That should be the unofficial motto of the Michigan Wolverines recruiting staff. And Michigan’s hot start to the 2024 recruiting cycle has presented even more opportunities to utilize the outstanding recruits they have already convinced to bring others on board.

Today, we highlight three instances where the efforts of existing Michigan commits could persuade more elite prospects to join.

Top 2024 RB target can see future at U-M

The one-two punch Michigan fans have come to know and love from the backfield might have another iteration on the horizon: Jordan Marshall and Taylor Tatum.

Tatum, the nation’s second-best running back in the 2024 class, recently spoke to On3’s EJ Holland about how Michigan is recruiting him and what he likes about the Maize and Blue. However, what truly jumps out is what he had to say about his relationship with Marshall, who has been actively recruiting Tatum.

Of playing with Marshall, he indicated, “That’s a 1-2 punch that I’m ready to be a part of. Seeing him recruit me and wanting to have another high level running back is really exciting to me. Having a one-two punch like they have right now would be a great thing for Michigan. I can split carries with another elite running back and not get beat up.”

All these points should be music to the ears of Wolverine fans. As I wrote in a previous piece — a Tatum/Marshall backfield would allow the budding tradition of dynamic duo running backs at Michigan to continue.

While Tatum doesn’t have an official visit to Michigan on his calendar just yet and stated his recruitment is still open, him envisioning a future alongside Marshall has to give the Wolverines confidence they can reel him in.

Blue-chip 2024 LB gives insight into recruitment

With a June 29 commitment date on the docket, 2024 four-star linebacker Jeremiah Beasley is approaching the end of his recruitment — and at just the right time for the Wolverines.

Beasley, the 25th-best linebacker and the sixth-best player in Michigan in the 2024 class, credits the love he’s receiving from linebackers coach Chris Partridge, as well as the persistence of defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale for his interest in Michigan. In an interview with The Michigan Insiders’ Brice Marich, he lauded the duo.

“I’ve always been a fan of coach Clink, but I feel like the addition of coach Partridge that’s what’s really been getting me,” Beasley said. “He’s a great linebackers coach. I sit down and talk with him and he gives me a lot of knowledge and a lot of ways to defeat blocks and tackles. He called me as soon as he touched down and got into the office, so that meant a lot that I was a top priority.”

His relationship with Michigan safety commit Jacob Oden also certainly isn’t hurting Michigan’s chances.

“I grew up with (Oden). We have played together since like we were eight. We are real cool and have been playing 7v7 with him,” he said.

With Partridge resonating with him and Oden’s presence in the class, Michigan is the clear favorite to gain Beasley's commitment at the end of June.

Elite in-state 2024 commit actively recruiting on Michigan’s behalf

As impressive as Michigan’s 2024 class is now, adding to the secondary haul will exponentially increase the odds of the Wolverines ending up inside the top-five when the cycle wraps up. Fortunately for the Maize and Blue, Michigan’s best secondary commit of the class so far, four-star safety Jacob Oden, is doing his best to convince other top-notch prospects to join him in Ann Arbor.

Oden revealed to The Michigan Insider that Aaron Scott, Bryce West, Boo Carter and Ondre Evans are among those the Harper Woods native is talking to. Although he is taking an official visit to Ann Arbor the weekend of June 16, he will be making the 50-minute trip down the prior weekend to be with Scott and Carter on their official visits.

Oden’s willingness to pitch into recruiting these players speaks to his potential as a leader and his love of Michigan. I’m eager to see these attributes grow as he ingrains himself more and more into the program.