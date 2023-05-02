The NFL Draft provided another great recruiting pitch for the Michigan Wolverines over the weekend, with nine players selected, good for the third-most of any school.

The program is gearing up for an eventful month of June with official visits being locked in by their top targets, including an elite defensive line prospect.

Five-star DT sets official visit to Michigan

Earlier on in his recruitment, Michigan was in great position with 2024 St. Ignatius (IL) five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott, then he started viewing more national schools and Michigan took a back seat.

The Wolverines stayed aggressive and continued to recruit the touted defensive lineman and are now set to receive one of his official visits, according to On3’s Chad Simmons ($).

Scott will be taking his official visit to Ann Arbor on June 9, where there will now be multiple five-stars on campus. This visit will be in the middle of four straight official visit weekends, following Georgia on June 2 and followed by Miami on June 16 and Ohio State on June 23.

Scott told Simmons that Michigan’s No. 1 recruiting class has caught his attention.

“This recruiting class that they’re putting together,” Scott said. “Seeing them get all these top recruits in Jadyn Davis, Blake Frazier, all these guys in the 2024 class, I’m seeing that they’re definitely building something special there and that’s something that I can be a part of.”

Michigan is still on the outside looking in here, but it’s a good sign it at least got one of his official visits, and it demonstrates the importance of having top players in your class.

Longtime edge target schedules Michigan official visit

Another defensive line target locked in his official visit to Michigan is 2024 Fitch (OH) four-star edge Brian Robinson, per 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong ($). He will be taking his official visit during the first weekend of June, starting on the 2nd.

Robinson told Wiltfong the commits in Michigan’s class are also making a strong push for him to join them.

“Jadyn Davis says to you that you need to play with me not against me,” Robinson said. “And Mason Curtis telling you ‘we the new twin towers let’s get it’ is so humbling (to) be a great athlete but hearing other great athletes that you think are great acknowledge you.”

This will just be the latest visit out of several Robinson has made to Ann Arbor. The coaches’ relationship with him and individual attention has also stood out to Robinson.

“Coach Harbaugh always makes me a priority on every visit and makes sure that he speaks with me before the game or anything going on, and coach (Steve) Clinkscale never lets me leave without making sure I know where I stand with him and the recruiting process.”

Michigan leads the Crystal Ball for Robinson with four predictions. However, with the large group of edge targets the staff is pursuing, he may have to make his decision soon to reserve his spot in the class.

Michigan impresses 2025 four-star OT

It’s no secret Michigan has been killing it along the offensive line in the 2024 class. With most of his class already wrapped up, Sherrone Moore can focus his efforts to 2025 prospects. One target emerging is Toledo Whitmer (OH) four-star Carter Lowe, who spoke to The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich following a recent visit to campus ($).

“The visit went great,” Lowe said. “I felt very welcomed and like a priority. I loved talking to coach Moore and learning more about the program. It was informing. I got to learn a lot stuff about the program that I didn’t know and am glad (coach Moore) took the time out of his day to talk to me. I think he is a very genuine person and I’d love to speak with him again.”

Lowe has already made a trip to campus this offseason, but his family joined him for the first time and came away impressed.

“This was their first time there and they were very impressed by the facilities and enjoyed it a lot,” he said.

Ranked as the No. 16 offensive tackle in the 2025 class, Lowe also holds offers from Ohio State, Cincinnati, Florida State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Penn State and West Virginia. There are no Crystal Ball predictions in for Lowe yet.