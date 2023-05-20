Michigan makes the cut on top-six list of 2024 four-star edge Darien Mayo

On Friday evening, the Michigan Wolverines made it on the top-six list for one of their top targets in the 2024 class, four-star edge Darien Mayo.

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Darien Mayo is down to 6️⃣ Schools!



The 6’7 255 EDGE from York, PA is ranked as a Top 90 Player in the ‘24 Class



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/aWCgV4ONVo pic.twitter.com/QX2a7erj3M — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 20, 2023

The towering 6-foot-7, 250-pounder from Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland also included Ohio State, Clemson, USC, South Carolina and Maryland on his top list.

The month of June will be a big one for Mayo, as he has official visits set up for Clemson (June 2), Ohio State (June 9), USC (June 16) and Michigan (June 23). With Maryland being the hometown school, the Terps will likely get one more visit before he makes any decision.

Mayo’s official visit to Ann Arbor will also include his teammate and four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles, who is a heavy Michigan lean and could help sway Mayo to the Wolverines should he commit during his visit.

There are no Crystal Ball predictions at the moment for Mayo; there is also no timetable for when he may make a decision. These official visits will be key for him, and one would assume Michigan will roll out the red carpet for him on his trip to Ann Arbor.

It’s also great for the Wolverines they get Mayo’s final official visit, as they will get the last word before the recruiting dead period begins. Perhaps a decision will be made shortly after his official visits, perhaps not. Regardless of what he chooses to do, it’s good for Michigan to have the final impression before heading into the dog days of summer.

Mayo is ranked No. 17 at the edge position, No. 5 in the state of Maryland and No. 181 overall on 247Sports’ composite.