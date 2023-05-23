The Michigan Wolverines were included on the top-five list for 2024 four-star safety Jordon Johnson-Rubell.

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Jordon Johnson-Rubell is down to 5️⃣ Schools!



The 5’11 185 S from Fort Worth, TX is ranked as a Top 150 Player in the ‘24 Class



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/rgHqMhv32q pic.twitter.com/44w8IrxXTu — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 23, 2023

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound prospect also included Ohio State, Texas, USC and TCU on his top list.

Johnson-Rubell originally hails from the state of Texas, but now plays high school football down at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He was offered by Michigan back in January and took his first unofficial visit to Ann Arbor in March. He has also taken unofficial visits this year to other schools on his top list — TCU, Texas and Ohio State.

With official visits already lined up to USC (June 2), Michigan (June 9) Ohio State (June 16) and Texas (June 23), Johnson-Rubell has a busy summer schedule ahead of him before he makes a decision.

Michigan already has one safety locked in with its 2024 class — in-state four-star Jacob Oden. The Wolverines also continue to recruit other players at the position like four-star Zaquan Patterson — who recently included Michigan on his top list — four-star Ricardo Jones and four-star Kyan McDonald, to name a few.

Johnson-Rubell is ranked No. 9 at the safety position, No. 17 in the state of Florida and No. 118 overall on the 247Sports composite. The lone Crystal Ball prediction is in favor of the Texas Longhorns.