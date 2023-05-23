The month of June will be an exciting one for Michigan recruiting. The Wolverines have a ton of official visits lined up and could close on several top targets.

These three prospects discussed today are all candidates to join Michigan’s class over the next few months.

Four-star edge set to see Michigan twice next month

It’s rare to see twin brothers choose different schools, but Michigan has 2024 four-star defensive lineman Jerod Smith in the fold. His twin brother, Jacob Smith, a four-star edge, is still on the market.

That could change, though, as Michigan’s staff has finessed a situation where Jacob will get two official visit experiences in the month of June.

Smith will take his actual official visit to Michigan on June 2. He’ll then return for his brother’s official visit on June 23. Since he’ll be a guest of his brother, everything will get paid for like an official. The uncommitted Smith spoke with 247Sports’ Brian Dohn about his upcoming visit plans ($).

“It’s Michigan,” Smith said. “I’ve seen them develop people at my position. I’ve seen them get to the next level. I’ve seen what they can do and they are called Edge Rush U, and that’s why I do.”

In between his two trips to Ann Arbor, Smith will also officially visit Kentucky and Nebraska. But Michigan getting both the first and last visit is going to be hard for those other schools to overcome.

“I need it to click. I need everything to click. No second guessing. Just go there and make my decision and be ok with it and not have to re-think it,” Smith said.

Four-star LB paying attention to Michigan’s class

Michigan has been the presumed leader for 2024 Good Counsel (MD) four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles for quite some time. His recruitment is set to wrap up in the next month or so, with a decision coming after three official visits in June.

The Michigan Insider’s Eugene Hankerson caught up with Chiles at a recent camp to discuss his thoughts going into his visits ($).

“I just want to see what life is like as a college athlete, get a feel for what it’s going to be like,” Chiles said about what he’s looking for during his official visits. “I’m just going to soak it all in as I get ready to make my college decision which is in July.”

When asked if Michigan’s No. 1 class in the country had an impact on him, Chiles admitted he’d like to be part of a class with other studs.

“Of course (smiling). I love it actually. They got the best of the best recruits up there, they trying to win. Can’t really go wrong with that.”

Chiles will have official visits to Maryland and Florida leading up to his trip to Ann Arbor on June 23. Michigan is in full control of the Crystal Ball with all four predictions submitted for the Wolverines.

Another DMV edge rusher to take official visit to Michigan

There is a ton of talent in the DMV region, especially at edge, and Michigan will be hosting some of the best for officials in June. One of those prospects is 2024 Gwynn Park (MD) four-star edge Devon Baxter, who spoke to 247Sports’ Dohn about his visit schedule ($).

Baxter will be visiting Rutgers first on June 9, then head to Michigan on the 16th and Virginia Tech on the 23rd.

“It’s another school that shows me a lot of love,” Baxter said about Michigan. “They came to the school to watch me work out. I appreciate the love that they showed and what they have planned for me if I attend Michigan.”

Baxter is forming a relationship with a couple U-M coaches, which is helping its case.

“I talk with (grad assistant) coach (Dylan) Roney and (defensive coordinator) coach (Jesse) Minter. They’re cool. Great dudes,” Baxter said.

It doesn’t look like Baxter is planning to make his decision soon after these visits since he mentioned wanting to also visit Tennessee, Pitt, West Virginia, Syracuse and Penn State. Whether he is a take or not to Michigan will depend on how the rest of its edge recruiting goes in June.