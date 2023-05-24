Michigan makes top-five for 2024 five-star DL Justin Scott

The Michigan Wolverines are making waves in their 2024 recruiting class, currently ranked No. 2 in the country by 247Sports. Now, they could get even stronger with news coming Friday that 2024 five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott putting Michigan in his top-five.
5 Star DL Justin Scott is down to #Miami, #NotreDame, #Michigan, #OhioState, and #Georgia.— CFB Recruiting (@RecruitClique) May 24, 2023
The 6’4 310 defensive lineman out of Chicago, IL is ranked as a Top 20 player in the 24’ class.
Where should he go? pic.twitter.com/CGtRmQTnMT
Scott is the top-ranked player in the state of Illinois, the No. 3 defensive lineman, and the No. 12 player in the class per 247sports composite rankings.
The Chicago-based product has two Crystal Balls in at the moment. One for Notre Dame and another for Miami.
Scott visited Miami back in April and has a busy month of June coming up. He’ll be in Athens visiting Georgia next weekend. The week after, he’ll head to Ann Arbor for his official visit. Then, he’ll take his official visit to Miami before wrapping up the month at Ohio State. He’s yet to schedule an official visit to Notre Dame.
Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Notre Dame make up the top-four teams in the 2024 class while Miami is in 25th. A commitment from Scott would certainly shake up the top-four depending on where he decides to go.
Here’s the scouting report per 247Sports Recruiting Analyst Allen Trieu:
Has prototypical size and athletic ability for the position. Bends well, gets off the ball quickly and can beat blockers with initial quickness. Closes to the ball with speed as well. For a taller interior defensive lineman, he generally does a good job with pad level and his flexibility helps with that. Not often challenged in high school with offensive linemen with similar size and talent. Will have to show he can disengage from Power Five level offensive linemen. Has great upside though and actually could play high-level offensive line if he wanted to also, but projects as a defensive tackle that can play for any school and in any scheme in the country.
Loading comments...