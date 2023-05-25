Five-star QB commit Jadyn Davis earns invite to Elite 11 finals

Many Michigan Wolverines football fans were concerned a couple weeks ago when 2024 Ohio State four-star quarterback commit Air Noland received an invite to the Elite 11 finals during the Elite 11 regional competition in Atlanta that five-star Jadyn Davis also threw at.

Davis left the camp that day without an invite, but he officially earned that invitation on Wednesday afternoon, he announced on his Twitter page.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Providence Day in Charlotte, North Carolina is among the very best in the nation at his position. He is the No. 4 quarterback overall on 247Sports’ composite and maintained his five-star status after a recent re-rank by the recruiting service. He threw for 3,425 yards, 43 touchdowns and just six interceptions, leading his school to a Division I State Championship victory.

Davis committed to Michigan back in March over other schools such as Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, North Carolina and others.

The list for this year’s Elite 11 finals — which takes place in Los Angeles from June 14-16 — is filling up quickly. Twenty quarterbacks are invite, and Davis is just one of a handful of elite talent set to head to California next month. Other notable quarterbacks include five-star Georgia commit Dylan Raiola, four-star Notre Dame commit CJ Carr and four-star Alabama commit Julia Sayin, just to name a few.

Davis absolutely deserves a seat at the table when it comes to the Elite 11 finals. It was a little ridiculous when some people were upset he didn’t get his invite but Ohio State’s committed quarterback did. There was no world where Davis would not receive an invitation to the Elite 11 finals. Now that he is officially L.A. bound, we can sit back and see how he fares against the very best in the country in the competition next month.