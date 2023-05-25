On Thursday morning, the Michigan Wolverines made the top-four list — alongside Michigan State, Oregon and LSU — for 2024 four-star wide receiver Bredell Richardson.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder from Tampa, Florida has other impressive offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Notre Dame, Miami, Tennessee, Texas, Penn State and more.

Richardson was offered by Ron Bellamy and the Wolverines in May 2022 and unofficially visited Ann Arbor in June 2022. It’s unclear if he plans to return to Michigan for another visit prior to making his decision, but as he told 247Sports’ Brian Dohn back in April, his hope is to set up some official visits.

“(Receivers) coach (Ron) Bellamy, got a great relationship with him. I like what he is doing with the receivers. Love what coach (Jim) Harbaugh and Michigan are doing in the Big Ten, winning back-to-back (titles) and beating Ohio state two years in a row,” he said.

Richardson released a top eight back in January that did not have Oregon on it, as the Ducks just offered him last week. They could pick up some buzz for Richardson being the new offer, so watch for them as this recruitment unfolds.

Michigan currently has just one wide receiver committed in the 2024 class — three-star legacy prospect Channing Goodwin.

Richardson is ranked No. 37 at the wide receiver position, No. 43 from the state of Florida and No. 259 overall on 247Sports’ composite.