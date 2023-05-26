The five most important recruits taking an official visit to Michigan in June

When the calendar flips over to June, Ann Arbor will become a mecca for top high school football talent from across the country. The Michigan coaching staff is set to host four major official visit weekends and add to their already excellent 2024 class.

These five prospects are ones to keep an eye on in June as important targets that could push the class into the top-five stratosphere when it’s all said and done.

Springfield (OH) four-star CB Aaron Scott - No. 56 overall, No. 6 CB

This recruitment is turning into a knockdown, drag out fight between Michigan and Ohio State. Scott trusts Michigan’s defensive scheme more than Ohio State’s, who had some clear lapses, especially in the secondary, over the last couple seasons.

But it seems like he is facing immense pressure from the Buckeye coaching staff to stay in-state as they try not to lose their stranglehold on local recruiting. Scott’s dad is also a huge Buckeyes fan, and they will get the final official visit.

With fellow Ohio target Bryce West looking like he will end up staying home, Scott is probably Michigan’s last chance at landing an elite cornerback this class. The coaching staff will really have to push their defensive success and wins over Ohio State to pull him away from the heartstring tug of staying home.

Good Counsel (MD) four-star LB Aaron Chiles - No. 73 overall, No. 6 LB

The linebacker position for Michigan contains a spectrum of different roles on defense. The Wolverines already have three players listed as a linebacker committed in their class, but Mason Curtis will likely be an edge and Cole Sullivan could certainly grow into one down the line. At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Chiles could be best suited to rush the passer, but also has the skills to remain an off-ball linebacker.

Michigan has been leading for Chiles for a good while now, with multiple Crystal Balls rolling in after his most recent visit in March. He just narrowed down his top group to Michigan, Florida and Maryland and will take official visits to all three in June.

The order of the visits helps Michigan, with Ann Arbor being his last visit destination on June 23. Chiles has already stated he wants to make his decision in early July, which is also good news. If he takes his visit and does not end up committing soon after, then it will be time to start worrying.

Good Counsel (MD) four-star edge Darien Mayo - No. 181 overall, No. 16 edge

Chiles will not be the only talented prospect from Good Counsel visiting for an official next month. His teammate Mayo will also be on hand for the June 23 weekend, which should give a boost to both recruitments.

His Michigan visit will cap off a string of four straight official visits to schools, following Clemson, Ohio State and USC, in that order. Maryland and South Carolina also made his top six, but he’s yet to lock in a visit with those schools.

Mayo doesn’t have any Crystal Balls submitted for a school, but Chad Simmons from On3 did just put one in for Michigan. Ddge development has stood out to Mayo, and Michigan could use a top end pass rusher in this class.

Longview (TX) four-star RB Taylor Tatum - No. 31 overall, No. 1 RB

The Wolverines already have a stud running back in the class in Jordan Marshall, but they could get an elite haul by landing Tatum. In a recent 247Sports’ re-rank, Tatum was bumped up to the No. 1 running back in the country and is right on the edge of five-star status.

Tatum has set three official visits for June so far — USC the first weekend of June, then Oklahoma on the 16th and Michigan on the 23rd. He could potentially add more, but the fact he has not planned one yet for Georgia or the in-state schools like Texas and Texas A&M is good news.

Of course, getting the last visit is huge for Michigan as well. USC seems like the biggest competition for Tatum right now, but the Trojans have been fading in his recruitment. The Wolverines receiving a Crystal Ball for Micah Kaapana from Steve Wiltfong earlier this week is interesting given how good they seem to sit for Tatum, but the visits will help tell how it will play out.

Don Bosco (NJ) four-star DL Jordan Thomas - No. 106 overall, No. 14 DL

If there was any time for Chris Partridge to get the New Jersey pipeline up and running again, it would be with Thomas. Michigan is in need of a pure nose tackle type in this class and the 6-foot-5, 296-pound Thomas fits the bill.

Michigan will be third in his official visit schedule this summer. It will start off with Rutgers on June 2, followed by Georgia on June 9, Michigan on the 16th and South Carolina on the 23rd. Florida or Miami may also get a visit, but that’s a tough schedule to squeeze one into.

It’s tough to tell where Thomas is leaning at this point. Obviously Georgia is always going to be a threat and South Carolina has been hot on the recruiting trail, especially with defensive linemen. The Wolverinescould win out, though, if they leverage their connections in New Jersey and he wants to stay closer to home.