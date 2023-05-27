Michigan extends offer to UMass transfer portal CB Josh Wallace

The Michigan Wolverines have extended an offer to Josh Wallace, a cornerback in the transfer portal who spent the last four seasons at the University of Massachusetts.

Appearing in 36 games for the Minutemen over his career, Wallace tallied 99 solo tackles, 137 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three interceptions and defended 24 passes. Last season, he recorded 41 tackles, three tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, two interceptions and eight pass breakups.

Wallace was rated as a three-star prospect in high school by 247Sports, rated as the 24th-best prospect from the state of Maryland. He played at DeMatha Catholic, the same high school that Hunter Dickinson played basketball at.

There are quite a few connections at UMass that may have alerted the current staff of Wallace. Their head coach is Don Brown, who was Michigan’s defensive coordinator under Harbaugh from 2016-20. UMass offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Steve Casula served as an analyst under Josh Gattis, and outside linebackers coach Mike McCray played at Michigan from 2014-17.

There’s already good talent in Michigan’s cornerback room, but depth seems to be among the only concerns for this team this offseason. Will Johnson is expected to be one of the best corners in college football, and Mike Sainstril excelled at covering the slot last year. But the CB2 position is up in the air as talented players like Amorion Walker, Ja’Den McBurrows and Jyaire Hill duke it out this offseason.

But with his experience, Wallace would compete with the others right away if he were to commit to the Wolverines. We’ll keep a close eye on this recruitment, as Michigan has a lot going for it in this one.