Recruiting Roundup: Michigan gaining steam for massive DT prospect

We are just days away from official visit season being upon us for the class of 2024, and the Michigan Wolverines are anticipating a ton of highly regarded prospects to come through Ann Arbor during the month of June.

But before we get to that, let’s set the table on today’s Recruiting Roundup, as we discuss some of the recruits who plan on visiting Michigan over the next month.

U-M receives Crystal Ball for Midwest DT

Late last week, the Wolverines received a Crystal Ball in their favor for one of their top interior defensive line targets in the 2024 class — three-star Deyvid Palepale. The prediction came from Penn State insider Tyler Calvaruso, which is is relevant information since the Nittany Lions are the team giving Michigan a run for its money in this recruitment.

Palepale — who is 6-foot-3, 288 pounds and lives in the state of Pennsylvania — actually grew up in Alaska, so he doesn’t have any childhood fandom for the Nittany Lions, making this a bit easier for the Maize and Blue.

Mike Elston offered Palepale back in February and will be officially visiting Ann Arbor the weekend of June 9. He also has an official for Penn State planned the weekend of the 16th.

Palepale — who also performs in track and field at his high school — was named to the Polynesian Bowl, and looks to be a man playing football among boys from time to time.

Palepale is ranked No. 744 overall on the 247Sports composite.

WR target discusses future visit to U-M

Elijah Moore is one of Michigan’s top wide receiver targets in the 2024 class. The 6-foot-4- 190-pounder from Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland brings size to the position that the Wolverines don’t have a whole lot of.

Moore has a top-five of Michigan, Ohio State, Maryland, Florida and Florida State. He doesn’t have an official visit to Ann Arbor set up just yet, but as he told On3’s EJ Holland ($), he is close to locking it in.

“I’m looking at Michigan for the first or second weekend of June,” Moore said. “I know coach (Chris) Partridge and coach Bellamy, but I just want to meet some of the guys and chill on campus. I want to meet coach (Jim) Harbaugh. All my teammates that have gone up there have said they love it.”

His teammates, as in 2024 four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles and 2024 four-star edge Darien Mayo, who are scheduled to take official visits the last weekend in June. Moore is close with his teammates, and he told Holland they have discussed playing together in colleve.

“We talk about it all the time,” Moore said. “They are both dogs. They are the best in the country. Mayo is a 6-foot-7 defensive end. Chiles is the best linebacker in the country. It would be great to play with them again.”

Moore is ranked No. 478 overall on 247Sports’ composite. He’s also the No. 66 wideout and No. 14 player from the state of Maryland.

Four-star edge looks ahead to official visit to U-M

Speaking of Darien Mayo, he also spoke with On3’s Holland ($) recently to discuss his upcoming official visit to Michigan. As mentioned in the previous segment, Mayo’s official visit is planned for June 23.

“I can’t wait,” Mayo said about the upcoming trip. “I know it’s going to be a great time. I’m ready to see the college atmosphere. I know the football is going to be great. I want to see more of the academics, more of the campus, where I would live and everything like that.”

The 6-foot-7, 250-pounder from Good Counsel in Olney, Maryland has been high on the Wolverines for a while and recently put them on this top list that also included Ohio State, Clemson, USC, Maryland and South Carolina.

Mayo will be taking his official visit with his teammate and four-star linebacker target, Aaron Chiles. He spoke about that, and the possibility of playing alongside his high school teammate at the college level.

“It’s a big thing,” Mayo said. “I think he’s coming to Michigan the same weekend that I am. I think we can do some great things together. He’s a great football player and a great person. It would be great to play with him again.”

Mayo has other official visits scheduled for the month of June for Clemson (June 2), Ohio State (June 9) and USC (June 16).

One of the Wolverines’ top targets at the edge position in this class, Mayo is ranked No. 172 overall on 247Sports’ composite.