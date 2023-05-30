Class of 2024 four-star offensive lineman Michael Uini recently released his top-six list, and the Michigan Wolverines made the list. Uini is a top-150 player in the country and is a Texas kid, playing his high school football at Copperas Cove High School.

Uini is being targeted by very impressive schools, as the rest of his list includes Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Texas and Florida.

The Wolverines currently have five offensive line commits in the class of 2024, and Uini would be a great addition to what is already an incredible recruiting class for Michigan. At Michigan, Uini would join what is considered to be one of the best offensive line classes in the country, and the current No. 2 overall class, according to 247Sports’ composite.

Ann Arbor is a good to place for offensive linemen to come, as the Wolverine offense has recently thrived because of the talent along the line.

The last two Joe Moore Award trophies for the nation’s best offensive line reside in Ann Arbor for a reason. With the program in the state that it’s in, the o-line is going to be a priority, and Uini is exactly the type of player that fits the mold.