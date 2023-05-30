As first reported by Josh Henschke of the Maize and Blue Review, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines will be hosting transfer portal cornerback Josh Wallace on a visit from Thursday to Friday.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder played at UMass the last four seasons and racked up 137 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three interceptions and 24 passes defended. As a senior in 2022, he compiled 41 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, eight pass breakups and one fumble recovery.

Wallace is also a two-time captain at UMass, which is something Harbaugh and company have coveted in the transfer portal this offseason. Offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson was also a two-time captain while at Arizona State, as was center Drake Nugent at Stanford, and quarterback Jack Tuttle and tight end AJ Barner at Indiana.

If all goes well on this visit, it wouldn’t be a shock to see the Wolverines pick up his commitment. He has connections to the Wolverines, as his former head coach at UMass is former Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown. The offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UMass is Steve Casula, who served as an analyst in Ann Arbor, and outside linebackers coach Mike McCray played at Michigan from 2014-17.

The Wolverines are in need of more depth at the cornerback spot heading into the 2023 season. Will Johnson and Mike Sainristil are locked into the CB1 and slot roles, respectively, but no one stepped up this offseason to solidify CB2. Amorion Walker, Ja’Den McBurrows and Jyaire Hill are a few guys to watch for, but Wallace would provide experience and, at the very least, meaningful depth in the secondary for the Wolverines’ championship aspirations.

We will continue to keep a close eye on this transfer portal recruitment, so stay tuned to Maize n Brew for developments.