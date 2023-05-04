Recruiting Roundup: Top targets start to plan summer visits

With school ending and summer football camps on the horizon, May is a month where the trajectory of a recruiting class starts to solidify. The Michigan Wolverines already have a core of elite recruits to build around, with the potential to add even more top-flight talent.

On today’s Recruiting Roundup, we will dive in and discuss some other options in the 2024 class Michigan has a chance to seal the deal with in the ensuing months.

Top Ohio CB previews schools ahead of summer visits

Aaron Scott, a top-100 talent and the seventh-best cornerback in the 2024 class, recently discussed ($) with 247Sports how his top schools stack up heading into the summer. As has been suspected for months, Michigan and Ohio State will be the two major competitors and will both receive official visits, although exact dates haven’t been established yet.

Of the Wolverines, Scott indicated Michigan’s scheme and relationships with the coaching staff being the biggest draws.

“I feel like their defense, their defense scheme,” Scott said. “I feel like it fits perfectly with me like they like to play man-to-man. That’s what I like to do. Really that the defensive scheme and the coaches. They really showed me like I’m one of their top priorities.”

As for the Buckeyes, the attraction seems to lie with their proximity to home.

“I feel like just when it comes with being from Ohio like the connection to everything like outside of football it’s all there. Like say I do make it to the league and then I’m going to come back to Ohio like everybody they be showing love and all that.”

Getting an official visit from Scott shows the Wolverines will be competing until the end, but Scott’s closeness and connection to his community are readily apparent in the above quote. Look for Steve Clinkscale and company to roll out the red carpet when Scott makes his official visit this summer.

Garden State DT schedules June official visit

New Jersey’s best 2024 recruit, four-star Don Bosco defensive lineman Jordan Thomas, will be making an official visit to Ann Arbor in June. The 6-foot-5, nearly 300-poundet was a regular viewer of Michigan this past Big Ten Championship campaign, and he liked what he saw, as he recently told 247Sports’ Brian Dohn.

“I watched Michigan a lot this year. Really good team. I saw Mazi (Smith) get drafted so I feel myself fitting into their scheme real well,” he said.

Like Smith, Thomas is an elite run-stopper with plenty of size. With the return of New Jersey native Chris Partridge to the coaching staff, Michigan has a real chance to land the nation’s 16th-best defensive lineman.

Thomas also has official visits to Rutgers, Georgia, and South Carolina scheduled in June.

Multifaceted LB projected to the Wolverines

2024 three-star linebacker Cole Sullivan received predictions to land at Michigan from 247’s Steve Wiltfong and On3’s EJ Holland earlier this week.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder from Pittsburgh can line up at several spots, but is primarily projected as a linebacker who can also take snaps as a two-point edge rusher.

Partridge seems to be on point in this recruitment for the Wolverines, who are up against Notre Dame, Stanford, Duke and Wisconsin.

A commitment date has not been scheduled publicly, but it appears this one could happen sometime in the near future. Keep it locked in with Maize n Brew for updates on this recruitment.