2024 three-star WR Channing Goodwin commits to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines furthered their claim as the No. 1 recruiting class in the country on Sunday with the addition of 2024 three-star wide receiver Channing Goodwin.

BREAKING 2024 WR Channing Goodwin has committed to Michigan〽️



More from @ChadSimmons_: https://t.co/tP9v5OQTtq pic.twitter.com/vdLdnV7eoq — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 7, 2023

Goodwin is a part of the Providence Day crew that led the way to a state championship in North Carolina last season along with fellow 2024 commit Jadyn Davis and Michigan targets, 2024 four-star wideout Jordan Shipp and 2025 five-star offensive lineman David Sanders. But even without his quarterback committed to the Wolverines as well, Goodwin has plenty of ties to Michigan that would’ve helped lead him to Ann Arbor anyway.

Maize and Blue runs in Goodwin’s blood, as he is the son of former Wolverine offensive lineman Jonathan Goodwin and the nephew of Harold Goodwin, another former lineman for the program.

As an underclassman last year, Goodwin visited campus several times, including for the BBQ at the Big House and a handful of home games. His latest trip came a couple months ago in March, when Michigan fully took control of the Crystal Ball predictions.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pounder chose Michigan over other offers from Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, NC State, Pitt, South Carolina, UNC, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

As a junior, Goodwin caught 68 passes for 962 yards and 15 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. He is ranked as the No. 509 player in the country and the No. 72 wide receiver.

Goodwin is the first wide receiver to join Michigan’s 2024 class and the 16th overall. Michigan would like to take up to three at the position, with other targets including five-star Ryan Wingo and four-stars Gatlin Bair, Jeremiah McClellan, I’Marion Stewart and the aforementioned Shipp.

Check out Goodwin’s junior season highlights below.