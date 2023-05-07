According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, the Michigan Wolverines have reached out to a familiar face in the transfer portal — former Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Keon Coleman.

Former Michigan State WR Keon Coleman tells me he has heard from these 59 schools since entering the Transfer Portal



The 6’4 215 WR will have 2 years of eligibility remaining.



One of the top available players in the Portal Rankings



Where Should He Go?… pic.twitter.com/ZKWD4Qat9v — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 7, 2023

Unsurprisingly, another 58 schools have also reached out to the 6-foot-4, 215-pound athletic freak from Louisiana. Some of those include Georgia, Penn State, Oklahoma, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon and plenty of other great programs.

Coleman is one of the top players remaining in the portal after entering his name last week right before the deadline. He was fully expected to lead the Spartans this season in receiving, as he did last season with 58 receptions for 798 yards and seven touchdowns, all team-highs.

Jim Harbaugh and his staff are more than likely just doing their due diligence with this one. It’s highly unlikely he will transfer to Michigan — given he’s a former Spartan — but at the very least, it’s great to see the Wolverines are throwing their hat into the ring for a top available player. You can’t be told “no” unless you ask, so I’m a fan of Michigan reaching out to players like this now and in the future.

Regardless if Coleman comes to Michigan or not, the Wolverines have a solid crew of wideouts heading into the 2023 season. Cornelius Johnson (32 catches, 499 yards, six touchdowns in 2022) and Roman Wilson (25, 376, four) are the expected starters, with second-year guys Tyler Morris, Darrius Clemons, and spring game star Peyton O’Leary also expected to play a role this year.

In the meantime, Coleman is visiting Florida State this weekend, so the Seminoles may be a team to watch for. The Auburn Tigers also make sense, as they just landed his former quarterback in Payton Thorne and are looking to revamp their offense this offseason under new head coach Hugh Freeze. He’s expected to visit Auburn later today, as well.