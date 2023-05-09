Tuesday Michigan Recruiting Roundup: Four-star CB sets official visit to Michigan

Good news keeps coming Michigan’s way on the recruiting trail, with the latest being three-star WR Channing Goodwin’s commitment on Sunday. While Goodwin is the first wide receiver in Michigan’s 2024 class, the staff is still looking for a cornerback to cover him in practice. In today’s defensive back-themed recruiting roundup, we’ve got updates on a few corners being pursued by the staff.

Four-star CB sets official visit to Michigan

Aaron Scott and Bryce West get most of the attention when talking about cornerback prospects from Ohio, but Michigan is pursuing another guy that fits that description as well. Withrow (OH) four-star CB Terhyon Nichols recently told 247Sports’ Allen Trieu that he plans to officially visit Ann Arbor on June 23rd ($).

“I like Coach Clink,” Nichols stated. “He’s been very consistent since they started recruiting me and I like his transparency with me and what he’s doing in the recruiting process. It’s the same with the other two schools, Pitt and Penn State, but I’d say Coach Clink has been very transparent.”

Pitt and Penn State are the biggest threat to Michigan right now with Nichols planning official visits to them in the preceding weekends. That’s good news for the Wolverines since they will get the last visit.

As for a decision timeline, Nichols said that he won’t be sure until after he takes his visits.

”I’m not sure right now. I’m just really going off feeling, feel out places and then make that decision,” Nichols explained.

There are no Crystal Balls for Nichols yet. Even if Scott and West were still on the board, the staff would likely take Nichols’ commitment if he wanted to join the class. They have been recruiting him hard since they offered in March.

Michigan staying in touch with three-star CB

Another under-the-radar guy on Michigan’s cornerback board is Hiram (GA) three-star Chase Tyler. Tyler caught up with The Michigan Insider’s Steve Lorenz to talk about his level of contact with Michigan ($).

“I’ve been hearing from Michigan quite a bit, even in the last few days,” Tyler said. “We’ve discussed me coming up there for a visit.”

Michigan is familiar with Hiram High School since it is also home to top tight end target Walter Matthews. Steve Clinkscale has been putting in work with the 6-foot-2, 160-pound cornerback as well though.

Tennessee, Duke, Mississippi State, and Georgia Tech are the other main schools in Tyler’s recruitment. He has yet to set up any official visits and it’s unclear if Michigan wants him to take an official or unofficial visit to campus at this point.

New cornerback target looking to visit campus

While out on the road evaluating new prospects, Michigan handed out an offer to Charles Herbert Flowers (MD) cornerback Lloyd Irvin. The unranked Irvin spoke with TMI’s Brice Marich to discuss the offer and potential visit plans to Ann Arbor ($).

“When he offered it felt amazing to hear,” Irvin said. “Means a lot to have an offer from a school as accomplished as Michigan. It’s the kind of environment I’m looking for and they get guys in the position I want to be in. That’s why it meant so much.”

Irvin has yet to visit campus but that is going to change soon. He discussed potentially visiting twice in the month of June.

“I’m very interested in the program,” Irvin said. “I’m scheduling a visit for early June, so I will be there soon. Unofficial at the beginning of June and official visit near the end.”

Irvin released a top six group of Maryland, Boston College, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Marshall, and Charlotte on May 1st. Just days after he received offers from Michigan and Michigan State, which will shake up his recruitment.