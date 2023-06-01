Recruiting Roundup: Blake Corum helping with elite 2025 CB

With all the positive momentum in the 2024 class heading into June official visits, it should be noted that while there aren’t nearly as many commits, the 2025 class is also shaping up to be a great one. At this point, it would be premature, and perhaps foolhardy, to say the 2025 Michigan Wolverines recruiting class will be better, but there are signs of yet another good class in the works.

Here’s a quick glance at the recruitment of three massive targets for the Wolverines in the 2025 class.

Top-100 CB commit exploring other options

To no one’s surprise, elite 2025 Michigan four-star cornerback commit Chris Ewald is expected to visit other schools in the coming weeks. These include Miami, Tennessee and USC. Florida State and Florida could also receive a visit from the Miami area standout.

However, fortunately, the 11th-best cornerback in his class is also planning a visit to Ann Arbor to round out his busy June schedule on the 22nd.

Committing to the Wolverines in December — a moment that portended the impressive upward swing in Michigan’s recruiting fortune — there has been consistent talk of Ewald exploring other options. Early commitments are a recipe for second-guessing, and while his upcoming visitations don’t suggest an imminent decommitment, it does serve as a reminder the Wolverines will need to work to retain him.

His return visit to Michigan should give it confidence he’s merely doing his due diligence, but it does go to show a recruitment isn’t over until the ink dries.

Blake Corum helping U-M with St. Frances CB

St. Frances Academy has been a verdant recruiting ground for Michigan in recent years. Names like Blake Corum and Derrick Moore jump out when thinking of the Wolverines’ connection to the influential institution. And so could another Blake: Blake Woodby.

Currently rated as the 10th-best cornerback in 2025, Woodby is yet another top-notch St. Frances recruit the Wolverines have a legitimate shot at landing.

In a recent interview with On3’ EJ Holland, Woodby detailed what he likes about Michigan’s defense, his connection with Corum and a potential upcoming visit.

Speaking of schematics, the rising junior said: “I love that they are versatile with their defense, especially their secondary. They play young defensive backs. Even though Will Johnson is a physical specimen, it still shows that Michigan trusts their young players to do right.”

His relationship with Corum seems to be the biggest draw to Michigan.

“Blake Corum is my brother,” Woodby said. “Knowing that he goes there, I trust that Michigan is a great place. We’re both ultimate competitors.”

However, even given his closeness to Corum, the St. Frances cornerback has yet to make a trip to Ann Arbor. That could soon change.

“They came by the school a couple of weeks ago and want me to come up, so I’m definitely trying to get out there this summer,” he said. “I want to see a family environment and somewhere I can call my second home.”

Michigan looks to be a serious contender for the top-100 recruit. His deep-seated relationship with Corum and the eventual visit to Ann Arbor could be the key to catapulting the Wolverines to the top of his list and bringing in yet another outstanding St. Frances Panther to Ann Arbor.

Elite 2025 QB visited Michigan earlier this week

With Jadyn Davis committed in 2024, the Wolverines are well into the process of trying to add another elite quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class. Husan Longstreet, a four-star from Corona, California, is among them.

The 6-foot-2 prospect visited Michigan on Wednesday. He also stopped by Ohio State on Tuesday and will end the week at LSU.

Longstreet, like other quarterbacks Michigan is pursuing in the 2025 class, is a special talent. He racked up nearly 4,000 passing yards, threw 40 touchdowns and completed almost 70 percent of his passes — all against top competition in Southern California.

Consistency at quarterback is a veritable prerequisite for continuous dominance for elite programs. Landing Longstreet, Bryce Underwood or another blue-chip quarterback in 2025 will set up the next generation of Michigan football to continue the success Jim Harbaugh and company have found the past two years — and perhaps much more.