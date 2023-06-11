Mike Elston and the Michigan Wolverines added another prospect to their interior defensive line to their 2024 class, as four-star Owen Wafle just announced his commitment to the Maize and Blue following a successful official visit.

After a great conversation with the coaching staff and my family I am extremely excited to announce that I will be committing to The University of Michigan!!! #GoBlue @CoachMikeElston @CoachJim4UM @Coach_Minter pic.twitter.com/2VUR7DWjEx — Owen Wafle (@OwenWafle) June 11, 2023

The 6-foot-2, 290-pounder hails from Princeton, New Jersey. He was verbally committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for more than a year before decommitting back in May.

Wafle quickly made official visit plans for this weekend, and followed through with his commitment shortly after the fact.

247Sports’ Brian Dohn scouted Wafle in May 2022 and had this to say about him:

Thick build with plus length and has frame to add 20 to 30 pounds and remain effective with speed and agility. Has versatility to play on edge or increase size and move inside on defensive line of scrimmage. Has low center of gravity and plays low to win leverage. Has snaps on both sides of ball as fullback and defensive lineman. Strong, physical, hard-nosed player with strong work ethic. Showed ability to bend during spring workout. Ferocious style of play evident during in-game eval in fall 2021. Gets off quickly at snap and covers ground well in first three steps. Shows stack-and-shed ability. Can take on block and re-direction along line of scrimmage. Can anchor in run game. Willing to take on and fight through double teams. Relies heavily on power and strength and often wins leverage by sinking hips. Plays with high effort and has strong work ethic. Does show rip and spin moves but needs to continue to develop technique and diversify move sets. Has to maintain lower body flexibility while also getting stronger. Multi-year starter at high-level program. Has late round NFL draft potential.

As a junior last season, Wafle compiled 64 tackles, 10 sacks and seven quarterback pressures at at Hun High School.

Other than Michigan and Notre Dame, Wafle earned other offers from Oklahoma, Iowa, Boston College, Duke, Michigan State, Minnesota, Rutgers, West Virginia and others.

This is a rather peculiar recruitment, as this one developed rather quickly after his decommitment from Notre Dame. The Wolverines now have four defensive linemen committed to their 2024 class, as Wafle joins four-star Jerod Smith, three-star Manuel Beigel and three-star Ted Hammond.

Wafle is ranked No. 41 along the defensive line, No. 8 from the state of New Jersey and No. 406 overall on 247Sports’ composite rankings. You can check out some of his best junior year highlights down below.