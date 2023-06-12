Another versatile defensive prospect is on his way to Ann Arbor, as 2024 West Charlotte (NC) unranked recruit Jaden Smith committed to Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines on Monday. The 6-foot-3 195-pounder picked Michigan over his other schools on his top-four list — Virginia Tech, Kentucky and USC.

Smith was offered by the Wolverines back in April. He made his first trip to Ann Arbor on an unofficial visit the first weekend of June, and he will be back for his official visit the final weekend of the month.

While listed as a safety on his 247Sports profile page, Smith is being recruited as a versatile prospect, so he doesn’t have a firm place on the defense just yet. He could be a safety, but also could be a linebacker. Only time will tell where he lands in the Michigan defense.

While currently unrated, Smith has the upside potential of a high-three to low-four-star. With keen field vision and great tackling prowess, the North Carolinian can be moved around the defense. His film and skillset are remarkably similar to a taller version of Khaleke Hudson. Wherever the Wolverines wish to deploy him, rest assured they have one heck of a developmental prospect ready to turn some heads.

The Wolverines stay steady at No. 2 in the team rankings on the 247Sports composite. Smith is the 19th committed prospect in Michigan’s 2024 class, with a long ways to go.

You can check out some of his junior season highlights in the video below.