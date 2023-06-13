Pointed to as the most challenging official visit weekend of June, last weekend was a chance for the Michigan Wolverines to make some headway on the defensive side of the ball in the 2024 class. And the early indication emanating from Ann Arbor is quite positive.

Four-star edge target’s recruitment might be winding down

Brian Robinson — a four-star edge in the 2024 class — might be wrapping up his recruitment sooner than expected.

After his son visited Ann Arbor for the ninth time two weekends ago, Robinson’s father intimated his son is looking to decide before the fall. In an interview with The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb ($), Mr. Robinson said, “I know he’s going to decide (soon). I know he’s going to decide (in) June or July. He’ll decide before the season starts. I know he’s close to it.”

The Wolverines are considered among the favorites to land him, and the longer he takes to decide, the greater the opportunity for other schools to overtake them. Considering these comments were given shortly after his official visit potentially bodes well for Michigan.

Earlier in the interview, Mr. Robinson also said defensive line coach Mike Elston knocked it out of the park with his son.

“They checked every box. He loved it,” he said. “He really got to sit down and talk with coach Elston and coach Dylan (Roney). He had an in-depth conversation with coach Elston like he’s never had before, and he really liked that.”

Could this official visit be what finally brings the 10th-best edge in the 2024 class to Michigan? We may find out before the summer is over.

Michigan picks up Crystal Ball for another top edge visitor

In the same interview listed above, Mr. Robinson divulged the Wolverines are to add four edge prospects in the 2024 class. There’s a chance Robinson is one of them, and the same is so for another prospect who visited last weekend.

The Wolverines picked up a Crystal Ball for the 20th-best pass rusher in the 2024 class, four-star Elias Rudolph. Originally from Ohio, Rudolph now plays his high school ball at Deerfield Beach High (FL), the same institution that produced Denard Robinson.

Michigan will still have to fend off Ohio State, Pitt and Miami, which all host him for official visits this month. Alongside the Wolverines, the Buckeyes are seen as the biggest competitor for him. It isn’t clear when Rudolph will commit, but this is yet another sign Michigan is still trending in the right direction in defensive end recruiting.

Safety commit bonding with two other blue-chip recruits

2024 four-star Harper Woods (MI) safety and Michigan commit Jacob Oden has been identified as a potential difference-maker for the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. With his official visit coinciding with a bevy of other top-rated defensive talents, this past weekend was a great chance for him to strengthen his relationship with some of them.

In particular, Oden hit it off with four-star defensive back Boo Carter and four-star cornerback Bryce West. Speaking to TMI’s Brice Marich ($), Oden commented he is “very confident” with Michigan’s odds of landing the two aforementioned recruits.

“We all connected great,” Oden said. “Those are my brothers for real and my message was just letting them know how we can make what’s here a reality.”

In an homage to the viral photo showing then-uncommitted prospects Brady Preiskorn, Jadyn Davis, Jordan Marshall and Blake Frazier suited up in Michigan uniforms, Oden posted this photo of himself, Carter, West and 2024 four-star safety Jordon Johnson-Rubell in a similar photo op.

The new @UMichFootball 4 for 4 pic.twitter.com/KnDu0tdKJI — Jacob Oden 4 ⭐️ ATH (@JacobOden4) June 12, 2023

If this does play out to be the next Michigan four-for-four, the lion’s share of the credit needs to go to Oden.