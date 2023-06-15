Recruiting Roundup: More reactions pour in from last weekend’s official visitors

The Michigan Wolverines have picked up two commitments since Sunday, with one of them being an official visitor from last weekend — 2024 four-star defensive lineman Owen Wafle. More are on the way, as another commitment could come as soon as tomorrow.

We’ve got that and other visitor reactions in today’s edition of the Recruiting Roundup.

Four-star WR takes final OV before commitment

The Wolverines already have one committed wide receiver in the 2024 class in three-star Channing Goodwin, but they aren’t even close to being done. With other targets like Jordan Shipp, Gatlin Bair and others still on the board, Ron Bellamy is hoping to get a couple more pass catchers to commit before it’s all said and done.

Bellamy could get another guy on board on Friday, as four-star I’Marion Stewart is set to announce his decision tomorrow at 3 p.m. He will be choosing between Michigan, Wisconsin, Oregon and Tennessee.

Stewart just took his official visit to Ann Arbor this past weekend, and with all the Crystal Balls in the Wolverines’ favor, they appear to be the team to beat. He recapped his time last weekend with 247Sports’ Allen Trieu ($).

“Well, at this visit I got to go out there and talk to the coaches more and it was a good time,” Stewart said. “I’ve been over everything and we’ve talked about everything cause I’ve been down there eight or nine times.”

He also mentioned he got to spend time with young receivers like Semaj Morgan, Darrius Clemons and Fredrick Moore.

“The guys said they’re loving it there,” Stewart said. “They came in early and learned the playbook, adjusted and made plays at practice and that’s how I could be if I got down there and made sure I was on my stuff, had my head in the playbook, focused and didn’t give up my edge.”

Stay tuned to Maize n Brew for news tomorrow afternoon regarding this recruitment.

Top Ohio prospect enjoys OV

Bryce West is one of the top cornerbacks in the entire 2024 class. Hailing from Cleveland, Ohio, the four-star has been a highly sought after player by blue bloods across the country, but this has been viewed as a Michigan/Ohio State battle for quite some time.

West took his official visit to Michigan last weekend and will be in Columbus the final weekend of June. It’s expected of him to make a commitment sometime following all his visits, but in the meantime while we wait for that, he caught up with 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong ($) to go over his trip to Michigan.

“What stood out to me was seeing how the coaches coach their players,” West said. “They don’t tear them down at all. If a mistake is made they always help correct it and make sure they know what they’re doing. And seeing the players never get mad at the coaches you can see that they love to be there.

“Just getting around the other recruits was great. I truly had an amazing time, built a lot of bonds with a lot of guys, seeing that some of these guys could possibly be my future teammates and I connect well with them.”

West also admitted to Wiltfong he “definitely” fits in with the program, and another thing that got his attention was the fact the fans love him “and I’m an Ohio kid and they always show they want me.”

This one appears far from over, but with all the Crystal Balls still on Ohio State, it appears the Buckeyes will be tough to take down in this recruitment. The Wolverines did all they could on the official visit, it sounds like, so we’ll see how things pan out when he eventually decides on his future school.

Top DT target announces commitment date

Deyvid Palepale is Michigan’s top interior defensive line target left on the board. He took his official visit to Ann Arbor this past weekend and is set for an official to USC the weekend of June 23. A decision is coming up in the next couple weeks, as he told 247Sports’ Brian Dohn ($) he is going to announce his commitment very soon.

“I am looking to commit on July 1,” Palepale said. “That is when I can decide.”

The thing that stood out on his Michigan official visit was the people within the program.

“I’d say it was the people,” Palepale said. “I loved every piece about it. When we went, coach Herb (strength coach Ben Herbert), Abigail (O’Connor), the nutritionist, down to every little thing, nobody changed. Everybody was themselves. It felt like a family-type environment.

“When we went to talk to coach (Jim) Harbaugh, we weren’t even talking about football. We were talking about life.”

With three Crystal Ball predictions in for the Wolverines, it’ll be interesting to see if his USC official visit next weekend changes anything. But current day, Michigan is going to be tough to beat in this recruitment. Stay tuned for more on this recruitment and more as official visit season continues.