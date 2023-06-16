The Michigan Wolverines just gained another solid commitment in the 2024 class, as four-star wide receiver I’Marion Stewart announced his pledge to the Maize and Blue on Friday.

Stewart is the third prospect to commit to Michigan this past week, as the Wolverines also picked up commitments from four-star defensive lineman Owen Wafle on Sunday and three-star defensive athlete Jaden Smith on Monday.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder plays high school football at Kenwood Academy in Chicago. He earned his offer from Ron Bellamy and the Wolverines last April and has been heavily recruited by them ever since. He has visited Michigan countless times — it feels like at least — including for last year’s BBQ at the Big House, home games against UConn and Michigan State, and most recently last weekend for his official visit.

Aside from Michigan, Stewart also earned offers from Tennessee, Oregon, Penn State, Cal, Wisconsin, Purdue, Washington, Syracuse, Illinois, Arizona State, Ole Miss, Miami, Minnesota and more.

Stewart is the 20th overall commit and second wide receiver in Michigan’s No. 2 rated 2024 recruiting class, joining legacy three-star receiver Channing Goodwin. Remaining targets at the position include four-star Jordan Shipp, four-star Gatlin Bair, three-star Elijah Moore and five-star Ryan Wingo.

Stewart is ranked No. 318 overall, No. 7 in Illinois and the No. 27 athlete, according to 247Sports’ composite. Check out some of his highlights from his junior year down below.