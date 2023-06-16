The third installment of the June official visit weekend is something of a homecoming for the Michigan Wolverines’ 2024 recruiting class, as a dozen commits will be in town for this weekend’s activities.

They will have a chance to build camaraderie alongside five additional official visitors, a couple of which could be on commitment watch in the upcoming weeks. Here are the prospects expected to be in Ann Arbor this weekend.

In the Mix

Springfield (OH) four-star CB Aaron Scott - No. 54 overall, No. 5 CB

Copperas Grove (TX) four-star OT Michael Uini - No. 126 overall, No. 8 OT

Gwynn Park (MD) four-star EDGE Devon Baxter - No. 389, No. 27 EDGE

Bluntly, there is no uncommitted recruit more important on this list than Aaron Scott. This isn’t a knock against the other prospects visiting; it’s merely that Scott’s visit presents Michigan the greatest chance to firmly place itself in the lead for the game-changing cornerback. If Michigan isn’t successful, he is almost destined to play for its most hated rival: the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The other two recruits in this category are highly intriguing in their own right. Regarding the recruitment of offensive lineman Michael Uini, the Wolverines already have five offensive line commits in the class, and after the rave review that fellow Texas four-star tackle Bennett Warren gave Michigan and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore following his visit, there might be an additional big man in the fold soon. Where this leaves Uini — a prospect any program in the country would be lucky to land — is in question. Will the Maize and Blue have enough room for him? We can hope so.

And for edge Devon Baxter, the Wolverines are expected to take four pass rushers in the 2024 class. Based on Crystal Balls, Michigan leads for Brian Robinson, Jacob Smith, Elias Rudolph and Dominic Nichols. This, of course, is subject to change. In fact, Kentucky is now trending for Robinson, but if he and the others listed are future Wolverines, will Michigan take Baxter, too? Developments in this saga will come hard and fast, so stay tuned.

Heavy Leans

Belleville (MI) four-star LB Jeremiah Beasley - No. 319 overall, No. 28 LB

Providence Day (NC) four-star WR Jordan Shipp - No. 417 overall, No. 59 WR

Barring the unforeseen, the Wolverines could wrap things up with these two outstanding recruits soon. Jeremiah Beasley is expected to commit on June 29, and Jordan Shipp is making a return unofficial visit with his high school teammates Jadyn Davis and Channing Goodwin. The heavy commit presence this weekend will be extremely helpful for Michigan’s chances here.

Commits

Providence Day (NC) four-star QB Jadyn Davis - No. 35 overall, No. 4 QB

Rochester Adams (MI) four-star TE Brady Prieskorn - No. 72 overall, No. 5 TE

Archbishop Moeller (OH) four-star RB Jordan Marshall - No. 87 overall, No. 7 RB

Rockhurst (MO) four-star OT Andrew Sprague - No. 156 overall, No. 10 OT

Vandegrift (TX) four-star OT Blake Frazier - No. 179 overall, No. 14 OT

Bellevue (WA) four-star TE Hogan Hansen - No. 197 overall, No. 10 TE

Harper Woods (MI) four-star S Jacob Oden - No. 203, No. 16 S

Ensworth (TN) four-star LB Mason Curtis - No. 222 overall, No. 21 LB

Avon (OH) four-star IOL Luke Hamilton - No. 354 overall, No. 21 IOL

St. Xavier (OH) four-star DL Ted Hammond - No. 389 overall, No. 39 DL

Ponte Vedra Beach (FL) IOL Jake Guarnera - No. 477 overall, No. 28 IOL

Providence Day (NC) three-star WR Channing Goodwin - No. 516 overall, No. 72 WR

Jacob Oden, Jordan Marshall, Luke Hamilton and Ted Hammond are all returning at the perfect time. Oden is a childhood friend of Beasley’s, and there are indications his presence during last weekend’s visits that featured top cornerback targets Bryce West and Boo Carter was highly beneficial. He is looking to surpass the positive momentum created last weekend and help bring Beasley and Scott into the fold.

All being from the state of Ohio, Marshall, Hamilton and Hammond will undoubtedly be recruiting Scott’s this weekend. Marshall and Hamilton, in specific, have been consistent recruiters for the Wolverines, and they could be an X-factor for the Wolverines in this one.

Do you agree Scott is the most important uncommitted prospect visiting this weekend? Do you think Oden and the Ohio commits will make a difference in that recruitment? Let us know what you think about that and all the other visitors down in the comments section.