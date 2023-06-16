After visiting and camping at Michigan earlier this week, the Wolverines offered Ohio-based four-star 2025 quarterback Tavien St. Clair.

St. Clair is rated as the 337th-best recruit in his class on the 247Sports composite, as well as the 26th-best quarterback recruit and the 10th-best recruit from the state of Ohio. He’s been on visits all spring and summer, and has collected a few dozen offers from schools like Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State, Tennessee and Alabama.

Ohio State seems to be the favorite right now, considering it’s his home state school and he just worked out at yesterday’s Ohio State camp. There are also currently two Crystal Ball predictions for St. Clair to end up in Columbus.

Michigan has already picked up two commitments from the 2025 class: four-star cornerback Chris Ewald and four-star linebacker Mantrez Walker. The Wolverines have already picked up the presumed quarterback of the future in 2024 five-star Jadyn Davis, but it’s always good to have multiple talented quarterback prospects for competition and depth.

Here are some highlights on St. Clair, whose stock is bound to rise. We’ll keep you updated on his recruitment and other recruitment news in the 2025 class.