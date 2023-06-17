2024 three-star RB Micah Ka’apana commits to Michigan

Mike Hart just got his second running back to commit to the Michigan Wolverines in the 2024 class, as three-star Micah Ka’apana announced his verbal pledge on Saturday afternoon.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder plays his high school ball at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas. He earned his offer from Michigan back in April. When he received the offer, he told 247Sports how important it was for him to pick up that offer.

“This offer is huge,” Ka’apana said. “These guys came off a College Football Playoff run and it’s one of the best teams in the nation. For coach Mike Hart to see the things he sees in me is a blessing. What I like about Michigan is their consistency. They’re always a dominant team year after year. Coach Hart had hit me up telling me to give him a call and as we talked we had a great getting to know each other and at that point told me he would like to extend me an offer to Michigan.”

Outside of his Michigan interest, he also had offers from Nebraska, Oklahoma State, BYU, Arizona State, Utah. Washington State and more.

Ka’apana officially visited Michigan last weekend and opted to lock in his spot before the Wolverines got Taylor Tatum to campus for his official visit, which was scheduled for next weekend. With the Wolverines accepting this commitment, that effectively rules them out for any of the other running backs in this cycle, including Tatum.

Ka’apana is the No. 55 ranked running back, No. 4 player from the state of Nevada and No. 733 overall prospect on 247Sports’ composite.

You can watch some of his impressive junior season highlights down below, a season in which he compiled 1,001 yards and 15 touchdowns on just 70 carries. He also garnered 192 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.