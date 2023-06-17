The future of the quarterback position for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines is in good hands with 2024 five-star commit Jadyn Davis.

The 6-foot-0.5, 202-pounder from Providence Day, who was somehow recently dropped to four-star status on 247Sports’ composite, competed against the nation’s best passers this week at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles.

Davis didn’t win the competition — the Alpha Dog honors went to Alabama commit Julian Sayin — but he did finish in a strong way to earn sixth place. He finished ahead of some notable quarterbacks like Penn State commit Ethan Grunkemeyer, LSU four-star commit Colin Hurley and Florida five-star commit DJ Lagway.

Julian Sayin was crowned MVP, but he's not the only arm that impressed over the three days.



Story by @Andrew_Ivins - https://t.co/NuMz22mDIJ pic.twitter.com/ibAWR3mESy — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 17, 2023

Davis finishing sixth overall is notable because after the second day of competition, he wasn’t even in the top-11. However, he rebounded in a big way during the 7-on-7 portion of the competition on the third and final day to earn his sixth overall placement, according to On3’s Charles Power:

“Michigan commit Jadyn Davis made a late push for inclusion in the Top Performers with a strong showing in 7-on-7 on Friday. The Wolverine pledge looked by far the best he had all week, completing 11 of 15 passes for four touchdowns. Davis showed good zip on his intermediate passes and had nice touch on a few corner routes that went for scores. The 6-foot-0.5, 190-pounder has a longer backstroke on his throwing motion that can affect the release time and accuracy on his shorter passes. He was at his best over the course of the week when he had time to set up and deliver to the middle of the field.”

The three-day showcase tests quarterbacks on their accuracy, throwing mechanics, throwing different types of routes, and more. The final rankings also take into account each player’s junior season highlight reel. Davis reportedly had a fine Day 1, struggled with accuracy on Day 2 — he was accurate on 13-of-20 on passes — and went 11-of-15 for four touchdowns on Day 3, which ultimately helped him make the top-11.

Michigan commit Jadyn Davis to elite 2027 WR Ethan Feaster @EJHollandOn3 https://t.co/HhyZ8uPNFC pic.twitter.com/2dY5mPuP1v — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 16, 2023

Michigan QB commit Jadyn Davis is out here at the Elite 11 ripping the 7-on-7 sessions! pic.twitter.com/AqIDrN3ix7 — Eric Froton (@CFFroton) June 16, 2023

Michigan commit Jadyn Davis finds a hole in the defense for another TD @EJHollandOn3 https://t.co/HhyZ8uPNFC pic.twitter.com/NP6iGIfy0K — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 16, 2023

With the Elite 11 now in the rearview, Davis took a flight immediately to Michigan so he could take his official visit this weekend. He is on campus with a ton of other committed prospects, as well as guys like four-star cornerback Aaron Scott, four-star edge Devon Baxter and more.

It is expected that the reigning North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year and MaxPreps North Carolina Player of the Year will enroll early at Michigan after his senior season of high school football at Providence Day.

Davis was the first quarterback committed to Michigan to be invited to the annual event since J.J. McCarthy during the 2021 cycle.