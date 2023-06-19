Mike Elston and the Michigan Wolverines just picked up one of their top edge targets in the 2024 class, as three-star Devon Baxter announced his commitment on Monday evening.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds, Baxter hails from Brandywine, Maryland and plays high school football at Gwynn Park. He received his offer from Michigan back in February and is coming off his official visit to Ann Arbor this past weekend, his lone visit to Michigan up to this point.

Other than Michigan, Baxter earned other offers from Penn State, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Minnesota, Tennessee, Cincinnati, Virginia and more.

He is the first edge to join Michigan’s class, however, four-star defensive athlete Mason Curtis could very well play the edge position as well. Other edge targets include four-star Jacob Smith, four-star Brian Robinson, four-star Darien Mayo, four-star Elias Rudolph and four-star Dominic Nichols.

Baxter is ranked No. 32 at the edge position, No. 13 from Maryland and No. 505 overall in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports’ composite. Feel free to check out some of his junior year highlights in the video below, a season where he compiled 48 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss and two sacks.