A lot of recruiting announcements are very similar these days, so it’s nice to see one with some personality. 2024 four-star cornerback Aaron Scott included Michigan in his Spongebob Squarepants-themed announcement of his top five, along with Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon and Tennessee.

Popcorn ready!! Next stop da crib.. pic.twitter.com/A6f6bAh4Dp — Aaron Scott JR (@AaronScottJr1) June 1, 2023

The Springfield, Ohio native is rated on the 247Sports composite as the 56th-best recruit in the 2024 class, sixth-best cornerback and second-best Ohio recruit.

In a recent interview with the Dayton Daily News, Scott said co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale has been the main Michigan coach recruiting, and that he’s heard the most from Michigan and Ohio State.

“Coach Clink, that’s my guy. He checks up on me all the time,” Scott said. “Them and O State probably talk to me the most of all the schools. He talks to me about not just football but life after football and all that. I feel like if I went there, I’d definitely get paid there for sure.”

Landing Scott would be awesome for the Wolverines for multiple reasons. Not only would he be the first cornerback committed for them in the 2024 class, but snatching another Ohio recruit — Michigan has already landed a few in offensive lineman Ted Hammond and running back Jordan Marshall, among others — would make landing Scott even sweeter.

Scott is set to officially visit Ann Arbor the weekend of June 16, so stay tuned for more developments in this recruitment and more as official visit season gets underway.

Here are some highlights from Scott’s junior season.