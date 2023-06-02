Official visitors list for Michigan football: June 2 weekend

The Michigan Wolverines kick off the June official visit season with the recruiting version of a layup. All of the following visitors descending on Ann Arbor are either commits, strong Michigan leans or whose recruitment is wide open. Momentum should be relatively easy to build this weekend, and these visits will hopefully allow the staff to find their groove in time for the rest of the official visit weekends.

Here are this weekend’s expected visitors.

Cheshire Academy (CT) four-star EDGE Jacob Smith - No. 210 overall, No. 18 EDGE; four-star DL Jerod Smith - No. 229 overall, No. 29 DL

Twin brothers Jacob and Jerod Smith are two of the more intriguing visitors touring Ann Arbor. Both stellar defenders, the Smith brothers have dominated the competition together at the high school level, and it’s a strong possibility they will be teaming up at the next level.

Luckily for the Wolverines, Jerod is already a member of Michigan’s 2024 class. Jacob, who is currently uncommitted, will be taking his official this weekend, but in an interesting, propitious twist, Jerod will be taking his official later this month, a visit in which Jacob is also set to visit. This gives Michigan two chances to convince Jacob to join his brother in Maize and Blue in June.

The Wolverines have advantage after advantage, and it would be surprising — if not shocking — if Jacob doesn’t become a Wolverine.

Austintown Fitch (OH) four-star EDGE Brian Robinson - No. 132 overall, No. 10 Edge

Seen as the most impactful visit this weekend, Robinson’s trip to Ann Arbor comes at just the right time. After months of hype and speculation of an imminent commitment, Robinson has made it clear his recruitment will be longer than previously hoped for.

Penn State and Kentucky, who will also receive visits from the Ohio defensive standout, are nipping at Michigan’s heels. The Wolverines hope to show Robinson, who has visited Michigan several times, that they still view him as a key component of the class and distance themselves from the aforementioned competition. He is a talent too special to let slip away without a fight.

Providence Day (NC) four-star WR Jordan Shipp - No. 413 overall, No. 59 WR

The last remaining uncommitted prospect of the highly-touted Providence Day passing game trio, Shipp is perhaps the Maize and Blue’s best chance to snag a composite four-star wideout in the 2024 class. Jadyn Davis and Channing Goodwin’s presence in the class will certainly help in this one, but Shipp’s decision to take things at a slower pace denotes a desire to explore other options more thoroughly.

NC State is the biggest competition for the Wolverines, but one can hope this official visit will be what puts them over the top.

Chaminade (CA) four-star S Marquis Gallegos - No. 252 overall, No. 23 S

Flying a bit under the radar, the SoCal safety Gallegos has quickly gained the attention of many in Maize and Blue nation after he announced he will be taking an official visit. West Coast mainstays Oregon and USC have the leg up right now, but his exuberance regarding his Michigan offer and the effort he’s undertaking to make the trip out east is a very positive indication.

Jay Harbaugh and company will need to pick up defensive back commits like Gallegos if they hope to keep Michigan inside the top five of the 2024 class rankings, and this weekend presents a phenomenal opportunity to get things rolling in the right direction there.