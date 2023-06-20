Micah Ka’apana didn’t need to see much to know the University of Michigan was where he would be furthering his education and football career. He took an official visit the weekend of June 9, his first visit to Ann Arbor of the recruiting process, and knew it was where he wanted to spend the next several years of his young adult life.

“Michigan seemed like the best fit for me as a student-athlete,” Ka’apana told Maize n Brew. “And after going on the visit, it helped me to confirm that it’s the place for me.”

Among the factors that led to his commitment was Michigan having “the best O-line in the country, and that’s very important for an RB.” Also a factor was Michigan as a university.

“Some things that stood out is how they have grads by three years for most athletes, and a very high academic program,” Ka’apana said, who plans to study either exercise science or kinesiology.

Ka’apana has a strong relationship with his main recruiter and future position coach, former U-M running back Mike Hart.

“Me and coach Hart is really cool, and I can tell he’s real with what he said, and I respect that,” Ka’apana said. “I talk to coach Hart pretty often and I feel it’s good to have that type of relationship. Some things (we discuss are) I gotta work, knowing that nothing is gonna be handed to me, and that’s something that I’ll use (as motivation).”

Now with his commitment set in stone, Ka’apana plans on recruiting other players to Michigan. He didn’t mention anyone specifically, but did say, “I would love to get many big time players to play with me at the Big House.”

Ka’apana figures to have a big senior season ahead of him. He will be among the prominent players on offense at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas — one of the premier high school football programs out west. This will follow a big junior season where he racked up 70 carries for 1,001 yards and 15 touchdowns, as well as 11 receptions for 192 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 15 games. He is also set to participate in the 2024 Polynesian Bowl next January in Hawaii.

Other than Michigan, Ka’apana also earned other offers from the likes of Nebraska, Hawaii, Oklahoma State, Washington State, Arizona State, Nevada, BYU, Utah and more.

Ka’apana is the second running back to commit to Michigan in the 2024 cycle, as he joins four-star Ohio native Jordan Marshall. The Wolverines now have 22 commits in their class and sit at No. 2 overall in the 247Sports composite rankings, right behind Georgia.