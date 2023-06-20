After a roller coaster of a weekend, the Michigan Wolverines are hoping for some more positive news to get the week started. We all know Michigan and Ohio State are locked in a tight race for a pair of elite 2024 Buckeye State cornerbacks: Bryce West and Aaron Scott. But could there be some tangible momentum being built for both West and Scott heading into their final official visits?

Top CB target plans return unofficial visit

In a compelling twist, Bryce West, seen as the less likely of the two above-mentioned Ohio phenoms to leave his home state, is planning a return trip to Ann Arbor in the week ahead. This phenomenal piece of news comes on the heels of his official visit to Michigan earlier in June and the subsequent cancellation of an official to USC.

According to Buckeye Scoop, West “really enjoyed everything” on his official visit with the Wolverines a couple of weeks ago and would like another chance to tour the Michigan football facilities before taking his final official visit to Ohio State this weekend.

He said of the Wolverines: “They have shown me a lot of love, and all the players seem really happy to be there at Michigan. They are telling me they can possibly see me as a starter the first year and they are very interested in me. It was great being around their players on my official.”

Often, the program that hosts a recruit on an official visit last has the inside track. But with West making two trips to Michigan in as many weeks, there is reason to believe this effect can be nullified. With a commitment likely coming in July, Michigan is trending up at just the right time in its quest to bring Ohio’s best recruit up north. This is a developing story, so stay tuned for more.

Another top Ohio CB discusses official visit

The other member of the aforementioned Buckeye State duo, Aaron Scott, just completed his official visit to Ann Arbor last weekend, and the news regarding the visit has generally been cautiously optimistic.

After the visit, 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong spoke with Scott to get his impressions of the visit. Defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale has taken the point in his recruitment and, per usual, he didn’t disappoint with the top-notch pass defender.

“Coach Clink made it clear I am his top priority and I can actually see it and not just base it off what he says,” Scott said. “The questions I got answered, really how they would use me when I get there, coach Clink was breaking it down how I’d fit into their scheme and put me in the position I need to be in playing a lot of man.”

A persistent theme in Scott’s recruitment is he favors Michigan’s scheme over Ohio State’s, and from the sound of it, that hasn’t changed in the slightest. Indeed, the physical yet cerebral brand of play would fit much better in a Clinkscale-orchestrated defense than what can be found with the Buckeyes.

The closeness between Michigan’s 2024 commits also stuck out to the elite cornerback.

“They’re a family right now, all super close and all take every day and made me feel more comfortable on the visit,” Scott said.

There’s little question the existing members of the class would be elated to have the nation’s fifth-best cornerback join them. However, Scott will take his final official visit this weekend to OSU. This recruitment looks to be down to the wire between Michigan and Ohio State, so we can only hope Clink and company did enough to counteract the hometown advantage enjoyed by the Buckeyes.

Wolverines pick up a slew of Crystal Balls for four-star OT

Michigan’s stature as the preeminent offensive line destination in the country continues to solidify, as it is now the favorites to land 2024 Texas four-star offensive tackle Michael Uini.

The 6-foot-7, 290-pounder received several Crystal Balls coming off his official visit this past weekend. He is rated as the eight-best tackle in the class, and the addition of Uini would put Michigan firmly in the debate surrounding the best offensive line haul in the 2024 cycle.

Intriguingly, Michigan could be on track to land seven offensive line commits in 2024. The Wolverines already have five offensive line commits, and Bennett Warren, another four-star from Texas, is also considered a Michigan lean. Taking seven offensive linemen in a class is an extreme rarity, but with the talent and skillset Uini and others bring, one can’t fault Sherrone Moore for being willing to welcome them all.